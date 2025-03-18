Jade Carey gets emotional as she reflects on her senior night performance for the Oregon Beavers

Jade Carey is one of Team USA's best gymnasts of the current generation. The American, competing for the Oregon State Beavers in the NCAA, recently got emotional as she reflected on her senior night performance with the team.

Ad

Carey originally signed with the Beavers in 2017, deferring her enrollment till the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnast first competed for the team on January 15, 2022, winning the all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise event titles upon her debut.

Since then, Carey has won four NCAA Championship silvers and an NCAA bronze for the Beavers. Recently, as she gets ready to bid adieu to her collegiate career, Jade Carey competed on OSU’s senior night, posting two perfect 10s, and an all-around score of 39.925.

Ad

Trending

Sharing pictures from senior night on Instagram, Carey expressed her emotions about the meet, writing:

“A (senior) day to remember forever, as always, go beavs!!”

Ad

Jade Carey reflects on her collegiate gymnastics journey

Carey in action for Oregon State University (Image Source: Getty)

After four long years, Jade Carey's NCAA gymnastics journey will end in just a few weeks. As she prepares for the final leg of her collegiate career, the gymnast told KVAL that her focus for the upcoming days is more on celebrating what she has achieved so far, rather than trying to achieve perfection.

Ad

"I just want to be able to celebrate everything that I have done and everything that I'm continuing to do and not being too hard on myself. I'm definitely a perfectionist and want to have everything perfect. And so not trying too hard to make those things happen but just to be myself and let them happen,” she said.

Ad

Over the past four years, Carey has won four national championship medals and more than 100 event titles with the Oregon State Beavers. Reflecting on her accomplishments, the American expressed her gratitude that her hard work has paid off, saying:

"It just makes me feel like all the hard work that I've put in over the years pays off and now I kind of just get to step back and enjoy it. I obviously still work really hard and try to set a good example in the gym and be a leader on this team, but it just makes me feel good that I know that I've given everything that I have and that it's paying off.”

Paris Olympics champion Jade Carey and the Beavers will return to action on Friday, March 21, for the final regular season meet of the year, where they will take on Fisk University.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback