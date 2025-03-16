Jade Carey honored alongside her Oregon State Beavers teammates on senior night

Oregon State Beavers gymnast Jade Carey and her final year counterparts such as Sage Thompson and Lauren Letzsch recently got honored during the side's senior night celebration during the clash against Air Force. The Beavers won this meet against Air Force after registering a score of 197.700 while the opponent managed 194.700.

Carey produced an impressive performance during this meet and registered perfect 10 scores on two apparatuses, floor exercises and beam balance. Her other scores included 9.950 in vaults and 9.975 in uneven bars, which took her all-around score to 39.925.

Thompson also competed on three apparatuses during the meet and scored 9.800 in vaults, 9.925 in uneven bars, and 9.900 in floors. On the other hand, Letzsch played her part in the beam balance event and scored 9.950.

After the victory, the Beavers' Gymnastics Instagram handle shared a post featuring glimpses from the senior night celebrations. The post featured the senior gymnasts with bouquets in their hands at the Gill Colesium. The caption of the post remarked:

"Thankful 🧡🖤"

Jade Carey's Oregon State University will next up compete against FISK University on March 21 at the Gill Colesium.

"We want the best for each other"- Jade Carey on her relationship with Jordan Chiles despite being in different college programs

Carey during her performance for Oregon State Beavers during a clash against BYU Cougars (Image via: Getty Images)

Jade Carey opened up about the nature of her relationship with national teammate Jordan Chiles while being in different collegiate programs.

In an interview, Carey said that she and Chiles always want the best for each other's career despite being in different programs. Additionally, she also expressed her gratitude for being able to compete with Chiles across several events at an elite level. She said (via Popsugar):

"I know we are always watching and cheering each other on, and that's something that's just really special. To be able to now be on different college teams, but it still feels like we're teammates on the same team."

"We always want the best for each other and are going to hype each other up and lift each other up when things go wrong. It's really special that we've been able to be around each other for so long and in so many different environments."

Both Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles have been highly successful in their collegiate stints for Oregon State Beavers and UCLA Bruins, respectively.

