Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey makes her feelings known on being featured in Barbie's Role Model series ahead of International Women’s Day

Jade Carey reacted to Barbie's one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in her likeness. Ahead of International Women's Day, she and fellow US gymnast, Jordan Chiles, graced Barbie's Role Model series, celebrating the power of friendship and motivating girls worldwide.

Jade Carey participated at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning gold with the US women's gymnastics team. She also took bronze in the vault event. Following her Games campaign, Carey joined the 'Golden Girls' on the Gold Over America tour that ran from September to November, touring around 30 US cities.

Now competing with the Oregon State Beavers in the NCAA, Carey expressed delight in Barbie's Role Model series, featuring her and Jordan Chiles as the gymnast duo whose friendship goes beyond the competition mat. The role model dolls dropped before the International Women's Day on March 8.

The three-time Olympic medalist shared Barbie's Instagram post in her story, expressing how honored she felt to live her childhood dream and get an opportunity to empower women worldwide.

"eeeekk such a dream come true for little Jade. So honored to be part of this + empower women/celebrate friendship."

Jade Carey takes pride in teaming up with Barbie ahead of International Women's Day; Instagram - @jadecarey

Mattel honored three other duos, British actors Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, former Australian professional tennis champions Ash Barty and Goolagong Cawley and Brazilian disability advocates Kelen Ferreira and Paola Antonini.

Jade Carey weighed in on her bond with fellow Barbie role model and teammate Jordan Chiles

Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles embrace at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships - Day Eight - (Source: Getty)

Jade carey and Jordan Chiles forged a strong bond of friendship, competing in Team USA for years. After teaming up with Barbie ahead of International Women's Day, Carey talked about how she and Chiles have been supporting each other in highs and lows.

"We've been through so much together on and off the gymnastics floor. We always have that trust in each other that no matter what's going on in life, we're going to be there for each other, celebrate each other, and be excited for the other's accomplishments.

"I know we are always watching and cheering each other on, and that's something that's just really special. To be able to now be on different college teams, but it still feels like we're teammates on the same team." (Pop Sugar)

Carey has been making waves on the collegiate gymnastics stage in the 2025 season. In February 16, she clinched her seventh all-around title at Denver Quad where the Beavers trailed in second with 196.950. Her first Olympic gold came in the floor event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

