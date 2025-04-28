“Legends in every way!” — Fans react as BLACKPINK is the only group to have all 4 members rank on Forbes Korea's '2025 Power Celebrities Top 40' list

All four members of BLACKPINK have secured spots on Forbes Korea’s "2025 Power Celebrities Top 40" list, announced on April 28, 2025, making them the only group to achieve this feat. The rankings are determined based 50% on an artist’s income and the other 50% on media exposure, broadcast appearances, and public voting.

Among the members, Jisoo ranked the highest at #11, followed by Jennie at #20, Rosé at #24, and Lisa at #32. This makes Jisoo not only the highest-ranking BLACKPINK member but also the second-highest female soloist and the third-highest solo artist overall on the list. This sparked off a wave of congratulatory tweets from fans on X, with one writing:

"BLACKPINK is the ONLY group with all members on Forbes Korea 2025 Power Celebrity 40! #11 JISOO #20 JENNIE #24 ROSÉ #32 LISA Legends in every way!"

Fans are celebrating both the group's collective success and each member’s individual influence, sharing their excitement widely across social media.

"Imagine being THAT powerful both solo and as a group.." a fan remarked.

"When all four members are equally BIG, SUCCESFULL and have IMPACT," a fan wrote.

"Them being successful as soloists and as group is something a lot take for granted when it is so rare," a fan stated.

Some other fans expressed personally inclined comments like,

"You can never fake impact," a fan exclaimed.

"MY BIG 4," a fan coined.

"MY SUCCESSFUL GIRLS," another fan remarked.

The Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list is an annual ranking published by the popular magazine, Forbes Korea. It discusses the most influential celebrities across South Korea. Launched in 2009, the list recognizes celebrities from various fields, like music, acting, sports, broadcasting, social media, etc.

The Power Celebrity list is an influential one because it not only measures a celebrity's commercial success but also their impact and public influence. Being featured or ranking highly on the list is seen as a major achievement in the Korean entertainment industry.

BLACKPINK has charted on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list from 2019 to 2024

From 2019 to 2024, BLACKPINK consistently ranked within the top three spots on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list as a group. Now in 2025, as the members venture into their individual careers, their solo rankings continue to reflect their massive influence.

Other notable female artists featured on the 2025 list include IU, aespa, IVE, BIBI, Go Min-si, Song Hye-kyo, and Lim Young-woong, among others.

Adding to their series of achievements, in December 2024, the group set another historic record when all four members individually surpassed 1 billion streams on YouTube Music. This milestone was completed when Rosé crossed the mark with her collaborative song APT. alongside Bruno Mars.

Prior to this, Jennie had reached the milestone with her hit SOLO, Lisa with Money and LALISA, and Jisoo with Flower. This made BLACKPINK the first group in history where every member achieved one billion individual streams on the platform.

In other news, after two years of individual projects, BLACKPINK is now returning as a collective for their upcoming world tour. The tour will begin on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium in Korea, and fans are excited for it.

