"That’s something I really appreciate" — IU praises Park Bo-gum for firmly guiding a child actor during When Life Gives You Tangerines filming

On April 19, 2025, in a recent interview on the YouTube show Park Eun Ha’s Exchange, singer-actress IU shared a memorable incident from the set of the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines. She highlighted co-star Park Bo-gum's commendable approach to mentoring a young actor.

IU recounted that during filming, a child actor innocently repeated a slang word they had likely heard elsewhere, unaware of its inappropriate nature. Park Bo-gum addressed the situation with care and authority.

According to her, he gently placed his hands on the child's shoulders and asked him if he knew the word's meaning. Park Bo-gum then went ahead to firmly yet gently scold the child actor into never repeating the slang.

IU said that it left a strong impression on her as it was the first time in her entire career when she saw Park Bo-gum in a serious demeanor.

“One of the child actors, a very young one, repeated a bad word that seemed like they had just heard it somewhere and remembered it, probably without knowing what it meant. It wasn’t a terribly bad word, but still inappropriate. Bo Gum gently put his hands on the kid’s shoulders and said, ‘Do you know what that word means? Promise me you won’t say that again, okay?’ That really left an impression on me,” IU said.

IU emphasized that his ability to maintain a positive atmosphere on set, even when unwell, and his respectful guidance to younger actors, showcased his maturity and integrity.

“Watching him fulfill that role as an adult made me think he was really admirable. The child actor also quickly promised not to say it again, which was sweet. Seeing that, I thought that Bo Gum is someone who’s very sure and firm — and that’s something I really appreciate,” she said.

When Life Gives You Tangerines starring IU & Park Bo-gum: Cultural resonance and global appeal explored

The newest K-drama from Netflix, When Life Gives You Tangerines, has proved to be a wonderful journey of love, self-discovery, and resilience, encompassing a variety of equally relevant story elements.

The plot is set in Jeju Island and follows the lives of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, whose epic love story is developed throughout the decades. Premiered on March 7, 2025, the 16-episode series was released in weekly installments, concluding on March 28.

The story traces the lives of Ae-sun, played by IU, a vibrant young woman wanting to be a poet. She faces barriers and limitations imposed by a patriarchal society. Meanwhile, the show's lead, Gwan-sik, portrayed by Park Bo-gum, is a rock-steady man whose quiet presence and strength accompany Ae-sun's life journey.

The drama opens in 1950 and allows viewers to witness the profound shifts that affect their lives personally and in the general historical context. It echoes life, love, and the resilience of the human spirit.

IU and Park Bo-gum deliver compelling performances, capturing the nuances of their characters' growth and the depth of their bond. The series also features Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon as the older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, adding layers to the narrative by portraying the evolution of their relationship over time.

Directed by Kim Won-seok and written by Lim Sang-choon, the creative duo brings a nuanced storytelling approach, previously seen in acclaimed works like My Mister and When the Camellia Blooms. Their collaboration ensures a blend of emotional depth and cultural authenticity, resonating with audiences worldwide.

The series has garnered international acclaim, topping Netflix Korea's charts and securing a spot among the top non-English television shows globally. Critics have praised its rich narrative and the seamless integration of Korea's historical and cultural elements, drawing comparisons to beloved dramas like Reply 1988.

When Life Gives You Tangerines stands as a testament to enduring love and the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of tiring hardships. Through its compelling characters and evocative storytelling, the series invites viewers to reflect on the complexities of life and the power of unwavering support.

The series is now available for streaming on Netflix.

