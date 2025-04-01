“What a masterpiece” — When Life Gives You Tangerines viewers discuss Ae-sun’s last poem for Gwan-sik before his death

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon, released its finale on March 28, 2025.

In the series finale, episode 16, viewers were particularly moved by a heartfelt poem penned by middle-aged Ae-sun for her husband, Gwan-sik, following his diagnosis with blood cancer. This poetic tribute, published in a local Jeju magazine, sparked extensive discussions among fans, highlighting the depth of their enduring bond.

The poem was titled To The Heart That Leaves Me Behind by Oh Ae-sun of Dodong-dong, Jeju. And social media was flooded with viewers repeating the lines from the poem and dissecting Ae-sun's feelings for Gwan-sik. Here's the poem:

"I believed I had to hold your hand.

To feel its warmth when I was young

But now I know you're with me

Even if you are not by my side

Now that I have a warm spot too

Just the thought of you warms my whole heart

I'll live knowing the moon is still there

Even during the day.

So if you're going to leave, go like the gentle waves.

After 50 years finally set me down and be free.

My precious dear, You have worked so hard.

My precious dearest, Here's to all you've been through.”

Throughout the series, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's relationship evolves from childhood acquaintances to lifelong partners, weathering numerous challenges together. In episode 16, as Gwan-sik faces a terminal illness, Ae-sun channels her emotions into poetry, encapsulating their shared experiences and unwavering love.

The inclusion of Ae-sun's poem resonated deeply with the audience, prompting fans to share their interpretations and emotional responses online. One fan wrote on X:

"Finally finished when life gives you tangerines and it was all I needed to bring back spark to my life and make me feel things again. This just confronted everything i’ve been sweeping under the rug so I can process and heal. what a masterpiece."

Viewers mentioned getting emotional while watching the When Life Gives You Tangerines finale episode as Ae-sun bid her beloved adieu.

"I cried until my eyes swelled and I got a headache," a fan wrote.

"I think this poem destroyed me the most. Ayy im so not over this show, never will be," another fan wrote.

"56 is so young. Do you understand how to the bone this man worked for his family to miss that he was sick. He just kept going kept waking up," another fan added.

Several viewers highlighted how Gwan-sik got to live one of his dreams to see Ae-sun's poem being published.

"Can't imagine how much burden and hurt he finally got rid off after seeing his love's first dream come true. he lived for that dream I'm so happy he got to see it before going," a fan reacted.

"I was so nervous the whole ep that he wouldn’t be able to see her <poems> get published," another fan wrote.

"Her dream was his...From childhood to old age...It was the only thing he waited..." another fan said.

Exploring the cultural and historical tapestry of When Life Gives You Tangerines

The original Korean title, Pokssak Sogatsuda, is a phrase from the Jeju dialect meaning "You've worked hard" or "You've been through a lot." This expression encapsulates the series' central themes of perseverance and gratitude, paying homage to the generations who have toiled relentlessly to build better futures.

Director Kim Won-seok emphasized that this title serves as a tribute to parents and grandparents who lived passionately, aiming to resonate across generations and genders.

Translating the title to When Life Gives You Tangerines showcases a thoughtful adaptation aimed at global audiences. This version cleverly riffs on the familiar adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," substituting tangerines—a hallmark of Jeju Island—to maintain cultural authenticity.

IU, who plays younger Ae-sun, stated that the title reflects the sentiment that we can turn the sour aspects of life into something sweet and comforting, like making marmalade from sour tangerines and sitting down to enjoy a warm cup of tangerine tea. The Korea Times reported,

"Even if life presents us with tart tangerines, let us transform them into sweet marmalade and savor a warm cup of tangerine tea," IU said.

A key feature of When Life Gives You Tangerines is the background deep dive into the unique culture of Jeju Island. The story moves from the 1960s into modern times and provides some perspective into the evolution of Jeju Island and the steadfast spirit of the people who live there.

Furthermore, the production team and the art direction team took 15 months to build the entire village of When Life Gives You Tangerines. From each stone, houses, to the volcanic mountain, the production built the entire filming set by hand.

Expand Tweet

At the center of this rendering are the haenyeo, the iconic female divers of Jeju. These women of Jeju's coastal environment venture out and harvest seafood without modern apparatus and extended preservation. There is a high regard for these women in Jeju's semi-matriarchy.

The strong and economically independent female characters represented through Ae-sun's mother and her aunts present to the audience a life where women have agency to redefine traditional gender roles.

Set in the early 1950s, When Life Gives You Tangerines subtly incorporates the historical backdrop of the Jeju Uprising (1948-1949). While not explicitly addressed, the lingering effects of this tumultuous period are woven into the characters' lives, adding depth to their experiences and motivations.

At its core, When Life Gives You Tangerines is a heartfelt homage to the ordinary individuals whose stories are often overlooked. The drama sheds light on the struggles and sacrifices of parents who endured hardships in post-war Korea, striving to provide better lives for their children.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available on Netflix for worldwide streaming.

