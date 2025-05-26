"Truly deserved" - Fans cheer as Jin's ECHO debuts at #3 on Billboard 200 chart, becoming first & only K-pop soloist in 2025 to break into top 5

BTS’ Jin has made a powerful return to the music charts with his second solo mini-album ECHO, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Released on May 16, 2025, the album recorded 43,000 equivalent album units in its first week as per X id @TheePopCore.

This marks a significant achievement for the singer and the K-pop industry. With this feat, Jin becomes the first and so far only K-pop soloist to enter the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2025.

Following his return from military service, ECHO is Jin’s second release after Happy. The mini-album has been met with widespread acclaim, both for its lyrical themes and production quality. Fans and critics alike have commended the singer’s ability to reconnect with listeners.

Following the announcement of ECHO’s Billboard 200 debut at No. 3, fans flooded social media platforms like X with celebratory messages for Jin. Phrases like "CONGRATULATIONS JIN" and "#EchoNo3BB200" soon started trending.

One fan commented:

"Truly deserved. What an amazing album with banger after banger."

Their excitement was palpable as they praised both the album’s quality and the singer’s historic Top 5 debut on the chart in 2025.

"Congratulations jin, this album is great, backgraound and don't say you love me are the best releases of this year" said one netizen.

"I'm so excited about this because Echo is an awesome album!" wrote an X user.

"So cool!!! more than the word "deserve". Proud of you," read a comment on X.

In addition to charting success, ECHO sparked thoughtful conversations among listeners who appreciated its musical direction and emotional resonance. On X, several users highlighted the album's bold sound and Jin's artistry as a soloist.

"Organic and honest music prevails in this cruel world...," said a fan on X.

"Impressive how BTS members make music with great numbers but never make it out of their fandom," wrote this netizen.

"Really good album, surprised a BTS member would lean into an album full of rock sounds," posted one X user.

"Such a cool album. Could rise to a #1," added this fan.

Jin’s ECHO makes global impact with UK chart debut, Spotify success, and artistic growth

Six months after his solo debut with Happy, BTS' Kim Seok-jin has returned with ECHO, his second mini-album—and it’s already making waves across global charts. Released in May 2025, the project signals a bold evolution in his solo career, both musically and emotionally.

The seven-track album dives deep into themes of love, loss, self-reflection, and healing. Each song adds a new layer to Kim’s artistic voice. The full tracklist includes the title track Don't Say You Love Me, followed by Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (featuring YENA), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.

Kim played an active role in the album’s creative process, contributing to the writing and composition of Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, and With the Clouds. His work is further elevated by an international roster of collaborators, including Pdogg, Digital Farm Animals, Benjamin Samama, ADORA, Neil Ormandy, Francis Karel, Liv Miraldi, and Radwimps’ Yojiro Noda.

Musically, ECHO moves between genres and moods. The title track is a melancholic ballad about fading love, while Nothing Without Your Love expresses raw emotional dependence. Loser pairs Jin with YENA for a somber exploration of inner conflict.

Tracks like Rope It and With the Clouds offer warmth and hope, while Background touches on the pain of being overlooked. The album closes on a reflective note with To Me, Today, centered on self-acceptance.

The album’s impact has been immediate. In the UK, ECHO debuted at No. 63 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100, a first for any of Jin’s solo work. It also ranked No. 3 in Album Downloads, No. 8 in Album Sales, and No. 15 in Physical Albums, according to the Official Charts released on May 23.

Meanwhile, the title track Don't Say You Love Me entered the UK Official Singles Chart at No. 58, and topped several sub-charts—hitting No. 1 in Single Downloads, Single Sales, and Physical Singles. This achievement places Jin among a select group of Korean soloists making chart history in the UK.

On Spotify, the album is enjoying massive traction. Don't Say You Love Me reached No. 7 on the Weekly Top Songs Global chart and soared to No. 2 on the Daily chart as of May 22. The full album ECHO also made a strong debut at No. 11 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global.

Apart from his musical achievements, the BTS eldest is preparing to meet fans face-to-face with his first-ever solo fan concert tour titled RUN SEOKJIN EP.TOUR. Kicking off on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea, the tour will span nine cities across multiple countries, including stops in Japan, the U.S., the U.K., and the Netherlands.

This marks a major milestone for the BTS member, as he brings his solo music to the stage for the first time and connects directly with fans around the world.

