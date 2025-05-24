“One of the best releases this year”—Fans react as BTS’ Jin earns his highest charting solo song on Global Spotify with ‘Don't Say You Love Me’ at #2

On Friday, May 23, 2025, Jin's latest title track, Don't Say You Love, for his second studio album titled ECHO earned the BTS member his highest charting solo song. As reported by X account @PopBase, the title track was recently ranked at #2 on Global Spotify with a new streaming high of 5.177 million streams on the music platform.

This not only makes the song his highest charting solo but also the eighth highest by a K-Pop Soloist in Global Spotify chart history. It also marks the highest debut made by a Korean artist on Global Spotify this year.

Many netizens are thrilled about the idol's latest milestone and celebrated it online. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"one of the best releases this year"

"I knew that this song is going to be big just after hearing the song for the first time. The melody & his voice just fits perfectly with my vibes." said a fan on X.

"this song is so beautiful, deserved" added another fan.

"you will never understand the pride i feel of being army, oh jin my beloved, you have yourself a hit baby" commented a netizen.

Fans expressed their pride following BTS' Jin's achievement with his recent title track, Don't Say You Love Me.

"don’t say you love me the hit that you are" stated a fan.

"The hold he has… one ballad and we’re all in shambles" added an X user.

"i will never be able to express how proud i feel every single day because of the heights these seven men are reaching, its such a wonderful feeling" said a netizen.

"This song is beautiful and deserves more." commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

Following his discharge from mandatory military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin soon kickstarted his work activities. On June 13, 2024, he held a Hug Event for the 1000 ARMYs who were selected through the Weverse Raffle, an occasion that was conducted in celebrations for BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

During the same month, the idol was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay. He also made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen to carry the Olympics Torch. Soon, he also became global brand ambassador for the fashion brand, Gucci, and the jewellery brand, FRED.

In August 2023, he also started his own variety show, RUN JIN, an ongoing spin-off series of the septet's popular K-pop variety show, RUN BTS. A new episode is expected to be rolled out every Tuesday on BTS' official YouTube and Weverse channels. This series is scheduled to conclude soon with the idol's upcoming solo world tour called RUNSEOKJIN EP. TOUR, which will commence towards the end of June 2025.

He is expected to make stops across various cities including Seoul, Osaka, Amsterdam, London, etc. On the other hand, he dropped his first solo studio album, Happy, in November 2024, with Running Wild, as its lead single. He also released an OST called Close To You for the K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip, in January 2025.

Recently, on May 19, the singer rolled out his second solo studio album, Echo, with the song, Don't Say You Love Me as its title track. Fans are now looking forward to the album promotions and the idol's upcoming solo world tour.

