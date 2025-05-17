"I don't think I'll recover from this high note" - Fans gush as Jin stuns with first live performance of ECHO tracks at Seongsu, hitting highest notes

On May 17, 2025, BTS member Jin delighted fans with the first-ever live performances of tracks from his just-released solo album ECHO at Don't Say You Love Me @Seongsu in Seoul. The intimate concert, held at the center of Seongsu-dong, happened a day after the album release on May 16 to celebrate the occasion.

The live event was broadcast at 5:30 pm KST on channels such as Weverse, WEB, TV APP, and more. This allowed fans worldwide to witness the vocalist's moving performances. The vocalist performed songs from ECHO, including the lead track Don't Say You Love Me, With the Cloud, and To Me, today.

Following the performance, his ability to effortlessly hit the highest notes left fans in awe, prompting a flood of emotional reactions online. Social media was quickly ablaze with admiration immediately after the performance.

Fans swarmed the internet with compliments. One of them commented:

"I don't think i'll recover from this high note"

Fans described his high notes as 'crystal-clear' and praised the emotional depth in each track. The netizens couldn’t hold back their admiration.

"He's crazy with live vocals and those high notes" said one netizen.

"JIN delivers a breathtaking live performance of "Don't Say You Love Me" his vocals? Crystal clear. Emotion? Off the charts. An unforgettable stage!" posted an X user.

"To Me, Today live? the vocal slayage! this felt like he’s so happy he embraced his wide vocal range & his love for rock music and came up with one of the greatest songs ever" shared another fan.

Fans also praised the technical precision and emotional depth of his vocals. His complex falsetto transitions and steady breath control drew particular notice. Many highlighted how songs like To Me, Today and With the Cloud sounded even better live

"“To Me, Today” is a masterpiece and live sounds even better!! HIS VOCALS ARE INSANE AND THE WAY HE SANG THQT HIGH NOTE SO EFFORTLESSLY ??! KIM SEOKJIN YOU ARE AMAZING" read a comment from a fan.

"Can we just take a moment to appreciate how Jin effortlessly switches between so many falsettos during a live performance? It’s not just singing it’s vocal artistry on another level. His control, his tone, the way he glides through those notes with such ease... it’s unreal. Watching "with the Clouds" live was a spiritual experience. The clarity, the emotion, the technique he makes something so complex look effortless. His vocals aren’t just powerful, they’re pure magic. This isn’t just talent, it’s mastery" shared this fan.

"Jin's vocal control and stability during live performances are seriously impressive his breath support and pitch accuracy are top tier" mentioned one netizen.

"A way he always sounds like studio version and many time more better than studio. Jin is an underrated singer. We as a fandom need to praise jin vocal often. He have very stable vocal and a way he convey his feelings through songs are so admirable" added an individual on X.

Jin celebrates ECHO release with denim-themed Seongsu showcase, gifts for fans, and first live stage of new tracks

The "Don't Say You Love Me @Seongsu" concert on May 17 was denim-themed, and fans came dressed in different kinds of jeans to suit the occasion. BTS Kim Seok-jin organized the event to mark the release of his new album ECHO. He also reportedly included several thoughtful details for his fans.

All the visitors were given a carefully selected gift package. It included things like a Gucci lip gloss, a Laneige Cream Skin product, a photocard, and an ECHO-themed miniature doll of the idol. Furthermore, as X user @fluffiejinnie reported, the singer made sure even the fans without tickets had room to observe the event by creating a standing area for them close to the venue.

The session was led by Jee Seok-jin, who had a discussion with Kim regarding the production of the album. They talked about some of the behind-the-scenes experiences, such as filming the music video and making the new songs.

Half a year since releasing his first album Happy, the eldest BTS member has returned with his new mini-album entitled ECHO. The work consists of seven songs, ranging from emotions and themes such as love, heartbreak, self-improvement, and reflections. The titles of the songs are as follows:

Don't Say You Love Me (Title Track) Nothing Without Your Love Loser (with YENA) Rope It With the Clouds Background To Me, Today

Based on official music publishing credits, Kim took a hand in the writing and composition of 4 songs. These songs were Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, and With the Clouds.

In addition to the release of his second mini-album ECHO, Jin will soon begin his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The tour kicks off with an opening concert in Goyang, South Korea, on June 28, 2025. It will then grow to include shows in Japan, North America, and Europe as well, providing international audiences their first opportunity to see him perform his solo music live.

