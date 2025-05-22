"Will be beyond our expectation" – Fans react as BTS' Jin teases his upcoming concert tour on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS' Jin talked about what fans can expect from his upcoming concert on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On May 22, 2025, the BTS member made an appearance on the late-night talk show and spoke about his latest album, the reunion of BTS members, and also what the audience can expect from his upcoming concert tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

Jimmy Fallon asked the Epiphany singer what people should expect from the upcoming tour, to which Jin said:

"You can expect my good...i mean, my "not so bad" vocals. But on top of that you can look forward to seeing my handsome face up close."

He later laughed it off and referred to it as a "joke."

Fans took to the internet to discuss the BTS vocalist's humorous response on X. One fan remarked that the tour would exceed the audience's and fans' expectations.

"seokjin is so good at giving surprises. cant wait to see what he has prepared for his world tour. i believe it will be beyond our expectation cause he's such a superstar," a fan commented on X.

Fan comments continued on X, where they expressed their astonishment at the singer's remark of having "not so bad vocals."

"Is this the new definition of humble brag? "Not so great vocals" and "handsome face" come on!! We know both ain't lacking in any way," reacted a fan.

"NOT SO GOOD VOCALS?!?!?!? WTH ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?!?!?!? SEOKJIN YOUR VOICE IS HEALING MILLIONS OF PEOPLE OUT THERE!!!! YOU HAVE THE MOST ANGELIC AND HEAVENLY VOCALS IN THIS UNIVERSE?!?!?! YOU ARE THE GREATEST SINGER, PERFORMER AND ARTIST I'VE EVER SEEN!!!!" remarked another fan.

"not so bad vocals” my brother in christ your voice has been my ultimate favourite since i was 11 years old LIKE WHAT DO YOU MEAN NOT SO BAD VOCALS DO YOU KNOW I ASCEND TO HEAVEN EVERY TIME I LISTEN TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL AMAZING VOCALS like kim seokjin," wrote another fan on X.

More comments on X praised the singer, describing him as "effortlessly funny" and his talent as "undeniable".

"Well definitely, there’s no lie about it! This man is the handsomest and most beautiful! Oh I love Jin so much, he’s effortlessly funny, super duper talented, has amazing character, and oh gosh sooo ethereal!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"He's not wrong. The tour is called "Run Seokjin," not "Run Deep Philosophical Exploration of the Human Condition." We know our priorities," said another fan on X.

"Of course is talent is undeniable , and i'ts a pleasure to pay for it and His Handsome face," added another fan.

More about BTS' Jin's upcoming concert tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

BIG HIT MUSIC revealed the official poster for Jin's upcoming concert tour, featuring a full list of dates and cities on April 18, 2025. The tour will kick off at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in South Korea on June 28 and 29. The singer will then head to Japan to perform in Chiba on July 5 & 6 and in Osaka on July 12 & 13, 2025.

Jin will then head to the North American leg of his tour, where he will visit cities such as Anaheim, Tampa, and Newark throughout July. The tour will then move to Europe, performing in London and Amsterdam.

The title of the tour is inspired by the popular variety show hosted by the Awake singer, called Run Seokjin, which airs weekly on BTS's official YouTube channel.

The tour is described as a spin-off of the show, representing the journey as the singer runs to meet ARMYS across the world, as reported by Sports Chosun on April 18, 2025.

Schedule for the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR

June 28-29: Goyang, Korea at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13: Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18: Anaheim, California at Honda Center

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Aug. 5-6: London, U.K. at The O2

Aug. 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

The BTS member is all set to host a fan event, 'Hi-Seokjin', to celebrate the release of his latest album Echo on May 22, 2025, in New York.

