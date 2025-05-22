"He was 11 when she debuted in 2005"- Fans defend BTS' j-hope amid backlash over his Rihanna comment

BTS’ j-hope recently sparked unexpected debate online after expressing admiration for Rihanna in a Billboard interview released on May 20, 2025. While discussing his solo career and musical influences, the rapper was asked about potential future collaboration choices. He named artists like Doechii and Sexyy Red, but it was his mention of Rihanna that drew the most attention.

j-hope revealed he had admired Rihanna since he was a kid and expressed excitement for her next album.

"I've mentioned this in a past interview, 'When will Rihanna drop the next album?' She's an artist that I've always loved since I was a kid," said the rapper.

This statement, though seemingly harmless, led to mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens questioned the accuracy of his “since I was a kid” remark, citing the small age difference between the two artists; Rihanna was born in 1988, and j-hope in 1994.

Critics argued that j-hope couldn’t have been a “kid” when Rihanna debuted. However, fans quickly came to his defense, pointing out that the BTS member was just 11 years old when Rihanna released her first album, Music of the Sun, in 2005. So, they dismissed the backlash as unnecessary and nitpicky. One fan on X wrote,

"He was 11 when she debuted in 2005, so yes, he was indeed a kid and they have 6 years of difference."

While some questioned the timeline based on their age difference, fans swiftly defended the idol with facts and fiery responses. Many ridiculed the logic behind the criticism and pointed out the factual timeline.

"People claiming that J-Hope wasn't a child when Rihanna debuted - even though he was only 11 years old at the time - are giving off some seriously questionable vibes. What do you mean 11 isn't a child?" said one netizen.

"Yall gotta be joking...her first album came out when he was 11. he was literally A KID when she was becoming famous," wrote an X user.

"Kpop stans can NEVER drag J-Hope over his sold out stadium/arena concerts and music so theyre dragging him for liking Rihanna when he was 10-11 years old LMAOOOOOO," tweeted another fan.

As criticism continued, more fans stepped in to provide context, focusing on Rihanna’s early debut. Many emphasized that not only was the BTS member a child when she rose to global fame, but Rihanna herself was a teen artist whose music had wide international reach, even among young listeners like him in South Korea.

"Rihanna was too young when she started her career and jhope was 11 years old when she dropped her album so yeah he was definitely a kid," mentioned an individual on X.

"Sorry but why this seems more like hate on successful women. Rihanna born 1988. Active 2003 (15yo). Charted worldwide in 2005 (17yo). She debuted young with global success at 17, and you didn't think her music could reach an 11 yo kid living on the other side of the world?" posted one user.

"People getting mad at this not knowing that rihanna started doing music at 15-16 and she got big in an instant.. so he probably WAS listening to her as a kid because when she started he was 9-10 years old," remarked a fan.

Amid the backlash, many fans also focused on j-hope's genuine admiration for Rihanna and the possibility of a future collaboration. Supporters expressed their enthusiasm online, imagining what a musical project between the two global stars could look like.

"If rihanna comes out of hiatus for j-hope i will literally name my next child rihobi," shared this fan.

"J-Hope and Rihanna collab would be legendary," added a netizen.

j-hope to wrap up HOPE ON THE STAGE tour with global cinema event and special BTS anniversary encore concerts

BTS' j-hope will cap off his ongoing solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE with a one-off international event. His last performance on May 31 at Osaka's Kyocera Dome in Japan will be screened live in cinemas around the globe under the name HOPE ON THE STAGE in JAPAN: Live Viewing. The event has been promoted by HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Trafalgar Releasing.

Fans from various countries will be able to view the concert live, with shows to be held across regions at local times. In South Korea, giant cinema multiplexes such as CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox will project the finale, offering fans in the country an opportunity to be part of the celebration.

The tour began on February 28 in Seoul and passed through 15 cities in Asia and North America, playing 31 concerts. Meanwhile, during a video message at the concerts, the BTS member conveyed his appreciation and expressed hope of reuniting with overseas fans in 2025. The rapper mentioned that he hoped to go to countries he could not visit this time, hinting at more coming later this year.

Prior to officially closing the chapter, j-hope will have a two-day encore concert in South Korea. Scheduled for June 13 and 14 at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium, the dates have further significance as they fall on BTS's 12th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, according to a May 12 report by Hyundai Motor Securities via Korean Economy, j-hope is expected to drop his long-awaited solo album this summer. The physical release is reportedly scheduled between June and July, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

