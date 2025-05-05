"Not bots, not AIs, actual human beings": Internet melts as fans chant BTS j-hope's name outside sold-out Jakarta concert, despite missing out

On May 4, 2025, BTS member j-hope continued with his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert tour in Jakarta, Indonesia. This was his second day of the concert in the city after conducting the first HOTS concert the day before.

With the concert being sold out, fans who did not manage to obtain tickets flocked outside the arena to show their unwavering support.

In a video clip posted by X id @KullaEffy on the day, fans were seen chanting j-hope's name as they stood outside, expressing their enthusiasm for the artist.

As the video clip began trending online, fans flooded the comments with excitement and admiration.

Numerous fans commented on how heartwarming it was to see the unwavering dedication and passion of the fans, even from outside the venue. One fan commented:

"Not bots, not AIs, actual human beings"

"This is we are really love you j-hope HOPE ON THE STAGE TOUR IN JAKARTA J-HOPE SHINE IN JAKARTA" said one netizen.

"Nothing can keep them from loving and supporting hobi" posted an X user.

"And Spotify wants us to believe that fans dedicating their time and energy into making sure their faves chart is not organic and calling it "mass streaming" but a song playing 1 million times on radio to people who dgaf is organic? If they insist" read a comment from a fan.

Wow, that's amazing!! j-hope is so loved!! That's real life impact!" mentioned one netizen.

Within the arena, the mood was equally charged as shared in a clip by X id @Rchivenj. Prior to the concert, the whole stadium went wild as fans enthusiastically chanted j-hope's name in unison.

The footage of the concert went viral on social media, fans posted emotional reactions. Some reminisced about previous BTS moments, while others complimented the rapper's influence and popularity.

"How did you do this? Did you meet and say, "Let's do this"?? Or did someone tell you to do this??? Did you discuss it in advance? It's so cool" expressed this netizen.

"THIS REMINDS ME OF 2019 WE SANG 'SO SHOW ME' 'I'LL SHOW YOU" shared this X user.

"Imagine being so highly in demand that even your OVERSOLD concert draws such a crowd of non-ticketed fans outside. mexico city déjà vu btw" posted another individual on X.

"He is in demand. They're some khia groups out there who's struggling their a$s off to sold out half of the stadiums while THE JUNG HOSEOK again over sold his concert tickets effortlessly!! J-HOPE... THE KING YOU ARE" added another fan on X.

BTS j-hope's world tour powers HYBE’s record-breaking Q1 sales in 2025

BTS member j-hope’s ongoing HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour has played a key role in HYBE’s strong financial performance in early 2025.

While album sales saw a slight dip compared to last year, the surge in live concert revenue helped offset the decline. Live performances now make up a major portion of HYBE’s overall earnings.

According to a report by Sports Chosun published in April 30, 2025, HYBE reported record-breaking first-quarter sales. The sales as per the outlet exceeded 500 billion KRW - a 39% increase from the same period in 2024.

This is notable as per the report, as the first quarter is typically a quieter period in the K-pop industry.

Much of this growth is attributed to global tours by HYBE artists, with the BTS rapper’s solo tour being a major contributor.

j-hope kicked off his HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in Seoul on February 28, traveling to 15 cities worldwide. Before the tour, he expressed his enthusiasm for getting back on stage and being close to fans again.

The concerts include his solo album songs Hope On The Street Vol.1, Jack In The Box, and Hope World, as well as some BTS hits like Mic Drop.

He is set to perform next in Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei, before wrapping up the tour in Osaka on June 1.

Alongside the tour, j-hope has also released new music in 2025, including Mona Lisa and Sweet Dreams, a collaboration with American artist Miguel.

