"Just greedy and evil" - ARMY slam HYBE for allegedly attempting to deceive fans by hiding j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE listing

HYBE is facing backlash from some BTS fans over the recently announced theatrical screening of j-hope’s 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING. On May 9, KST, BTS’s official social media channels (@bts_bighit) posted about the upcoming screening, scheduled for May 31, 2025.

Ad

The post also included a ticket booking link listing various cities and countries where fans could watch the concert in theaters.

BTS' fans, known as ARMY, soon noticed that Israel was not included in the list on the global ticketing website. This led many to believe that the country had been excluded from the screening locations.

This initial omission was welcomed by some segments of the fanbase, particularly those who have been actively supporting the global BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement. They viewed it as a continuation of previous steps, including the exclusion of RM’s documentary from Israel.

Ad

Trending

However, the situation changed after some ARMYs checked the website of a popular Israeli cinema chain and discovered that j-hope's concert was allegedly scheduled to be screened in the country.

This revelation sparked criticism, with several fans accusing HYBE of attempting to quietly include Israel while omitting it from the official listings. Some interpreted this as an effort to allegedly avoid backlash from the fan community, with one ARMY commenting:

"Just greedy and evil"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Their plan seems to be that they will hide Israel from the list of territories for the first few days then proceed to add it close to the concert's date with a *NEW* label, and no one can say anything about it because they made sure to add a "disclaimer" at the top of the page" said one netizen.

Ad

"The fact they're even hiding the screening from the website just means they're well aware of the boycott yet willingly ignore and prioritize their profits Imfao hybe greed runs so deep" wrote a fan.

"Previously, they only hid the producers in the track list, now they're like this if people find out, then go ahead and do it you already know you're wrong, you're still making fun of the bash, the label is morally corrupt i when did the bloon scooter and others disappear what can you get??? No luck at all @BIGHIT MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt" shared an X user.

Ad

The incident has led to renewed criticism from some ARMYs, with many urging HYBE to reconsider its associations. Social media platforms have since seen increased discussion surrounding the company’s global decision-making and transparency.

"So the criticism is hitting them but since they don't want to change their ways (cut ties) and piss off daddy, they're WITHHOLDING information from fans? not revealing song credits, hiding the settler colony from the initial list of venues, etc. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt you're complicit" stated an individual on X.

Ad

"So the protest do got into that market research file but you decided to hide the information from fans rather than cut ties with the occupation land?? Make it make sense. You won't even lost much if you not do screening in that one place!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt" wrote this X user.

"They are full aware of how much we are not approving their decisions and of the boycott and this shows they'd do ANYTHING for money? even hide that they're screening hots in japan in israel?? f**k you hybe" read a comment from an ARMY.

Ad

"This is worse for me than just listing it officially... They hiding it like they know it's wrong but they dgaf. I feel sick" added one netizen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope to end solo concert tour with worldwide live screening from Osaka

BTS member j-hope will conclude his first solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with a live theater screening of his last show in Osaka, Japan. The final performance of j-hope on May 31 at the Kyocera Dome will be transmitted live to cinemas globally.

Hosted by HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC, and Trafalgar Releasing, the event—called 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' in JAPAN: Live Viewing—provides an opportunity for worldwide fans to experience j-hope's world tour finale together.

Ad

The live viewing takes place in various countries and at different times in each location. The screening will further be shown at South Korea's major movie theaters like CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox.

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope began the tour in Seoul on February 28, ultimately performing 31 dates in 15 cities in Asia and North America. In a video address, j-hope expressed his hope of reuniting with overseas fans in 2025, particularly in countries not covered on this tour.

Meanwhile, j-hope will close his solo tour chapter with a 2-night encore concert in South Korea. The concerts will take place at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang-si on June 13 and 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm KST. This date is significant as it marks BTS's debut anniversary, 12 years since the group made their music debut in 2013.

For the tickets, BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders from May 8 at 2 pm to May 12 at 11:59 pm KST have exclusive presale access. General ticket sales will begin at 8 pm KST on May 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More