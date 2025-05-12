"Can't wait"— Fans celebrate as j-hope's physical album is reportedly set for release between June and July

Jung Ho-seok, aka BTS's j-hope, has fans abuzz with anticipation over news that his upcoming physical album will be released sometime between June and July. As reported by Hyundai Motor Securities through Korean Economy on May 12, j-hope will supposedly release his highly awaited album this summer.

The news comes while j-hope's world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, continues. The tour is set to be completed on June 14, a day after BTS's debut anniversary, with an encore performance in Seoul.

The news of a new album has ignited celebrations on social media, with fans celebrating and counting down the days until release. A lot of them pointed out how the album would enhance the excitement of his tour's final day, making it a season to remember for fans.

"AAAAAA can’t wait," one j-hope fan expressed.

"Omg, Hope On The Street Vol.2???? I love you, Hobi. Whatever you do, I'll support your work" said one netizen.

"I don't know when it'll be released, but I think Hobi told his sister on "Living Alone" that the album was going well, so I guess it'll be released. Will Jin → Hobi → Jin → and Hobi continue this year? Thank you for your hard work" speculated one more fan.

"I told you Hoseok was going to release a single o album & that it would be announced at the Japón shows, the last of his Tour! Unless it's announced during his concert on June 13th o 14th, that is, during the Festa!" shared an X user.

While many celebrated the news, others speculated about the album's content and timing, particularly regarding j-hope's ongoing HOPE ON THE STREET tour and his upcoming performance at Lollapalooza Berlin in July.

"JHOPE ALBUM RELEASE IN JUNE OR JULY??? WE ARE EATING SO GOOD" read a comment from a fan.

"This has gotta be just a physical of the three singles right?? like what bts did for butter/ptd physical?? omg... and right amongst Lolla Berlin..." said this user on X.

Although most fans of j-hope were open to the possibility of the album's release, some doubted the authenticity of the news. Some debated whether the alleged release would be just a compilation or a special single album, especially since the rapper has recently released two singles — Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa.

Others were also concerned about the timing and speculated that it could coincide with other major events, overshadowing the album's limelight.

"...wait but he said he wasn't gonna do an album, it was only gonna be the singles? is it gonna be a single album? HUH" mentioned this X user.

"They probably got it mixed up with the third single. A lot of times they don't really know as much as you think they would when it comes to these things" wrote an individual.

"It didn't seem like real news to me, to be honest. Hoseok said he would only release 3 singles because if he had any intention of releasing an album, he would have done it during the concert period or before for promotion. But if it comes out in June or July, the album won't get the attention. Seokji's solo tour, the members'" posted a netizen.

Hyundai Motor Securities ups HYBE stock target as BTS' j-hope and Jin's global activities propel

As per Korean Economy, Hyundai Motor Securities has raised its target stock price for HYBE to 350,000 won from 310,000 won. They cited the reason as increased profitability stemming from BTS and other artists under the label. The company has reaffirmed its "buy" investment view, estimating strong growth as BTS is set to resume core activities from the second quarter on.

The brokerage emphasizes j-hope's current world tour and Jin's upcoming solo album, both of which are planned for the second quarter, with Jin's solo tour scheduled for the third quarter. All these activities are expected to boost BTS's share of HYBE's total sales, which will increase from 15% in 2024 to 34% in the current year and 48% by 2026, according to Hyundai.

The report further predicts that the full-group comeback of BTS is most likely to occur during the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by a world tour next year. The size of the tour is estimated to draw between 4 million and 6 million fans, which will place the group among the top three global touring acts.

Besides BTS, Hyundai Motor Securities also anticipates other HYBE acts expanding into Western markets. SEVENTEEN is set to step into U.S. stadiums during their ongoing and future tours, based on their sets at Lollapalooza Berlin and Pal Norte.

Enhypen, on the other hand, following their positively received Coachella stage, will go on their first European arena tour this August and September as part of the Western leg of their third world tour.

Meanwhile, BTS's j-hope will conclude his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, with two extravagant finale shows in his native land this June. The concerts will be held at the Olympic Hall in Seoul's Olympic Park on June 13 and 14, 2025, both beginning at 7 pm KST.

Tickets for j-hope's last solo concert will be available only through NOL Ticket, though members of the BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP will have early access from May 8, 2 pm KST, until May 12, 11.59 pm KST. General sales to the public will begin on May 13, starting at 8 pm KST.

