"Sope crumbs" - Fans react as BTS' j-hope mentions bandmate SUGA on his latest Weverse live

On May 13, 2025, j-hope of BTS hosted a Weverse live and mentioned his bandmate SUGA. In the live stream, he interacted with his fans and talked about his health, the Hope on the Stage concert, and even discussed his BTS members.

During the live session, he starts rapping the song he sang along with bandmate V featuring Zara Larsson titled Brand New Day, but was not able to remember the title of the song. He then said, as translated by @btschartsdailyc:

"What was this song... Haegeum? No, that's Yoongi-hyung's song.”

Fans expressed their excitement online over the mention of SUGA aka Min Yoongi on the said live stream. SUGA notably remained absent from social media and has kept a low profile since his DUI scandal in 2024.

One fan referred to the mention as:

"Sope Crumbs".

For those unversed, SOPE is a mashup of SUGA and j-hope's names. SOPE is known to have done livestreams in the past called Hwagae Market and even performed as a unit during the Japan Fan Meeting in 2016 on a song called Otsukare.

Similar comments continued on X, where fans celebrated SUGA's mention, with one remarking that they are "healing," while for another, it feels like a "jolt of electricity."

"This felt like someone struck a jolt of electricity straight to my heart MY SOPPEEEEEEEE," commented another fan on X.

"We were told not to make a fuss about not mentioning him. Now for what this mention is being celebrated? Isn't it normal?" questioned another fan.

"A Yoongi-hyung mention!!? WE ARE HEALING. lso Brand New Day and all the songs from that OST are sooooo good! Why can't they remember them lmao," remarked another fan on X.

More fan reactions called themselves "yoongi deprived" and noted that his mere mention makes them excited and insane.

"I'm so yoongi deprived that I'm getting excited over his name being said by BTS," wrote another fan on X.

"HOW IS THIS NEWS?? ISN'T THIS HOW IT'S SUPPOSE TO B– *starts ugly crying*," exclaimed a fan.

"Yoongi deprived nation rise up," added another fan.

More about SUGA's DUI scandal

On August 6, 2024, SUGA fell from his electric scooter while riding home in Hannam-dong, Seoul. A police officer saw him and required him to take an alcohol breath test. Multiple news outlets reported that the BTS rapper's BAC, or Blood Alcohol Content, was 0.227%, which is eight times more than the permitted limit in Korea.

Police, however, did not confirm the claims, but SUGA was fined and had his license revoked. The singer also apologised in two lengthy Weverse posts, explaining that he did not know that one could not drive an electric scooter after drinking. However, he expressed regret for his carelessness and felt sorry for his bandmates and fans, stating, as reported by Billboard on October 9, 2024:

"Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the members and fans and put a lot of pressure on the name of the BTS."

On August 8, the police announced an investigation into the charges of violating South Korea's Road Traffic Act. On September 10, the Seoul Southern Prosecutor's Office proceeded with a summary indictment, which is a process used for minor offenses that helps expedite penalties without a trial.

He was fined 15 million Korean Won by the Seoul Western District Court on September 30, 2024.

In other news, SUGA, along with his bandmates Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V, will be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

