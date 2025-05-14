“Bangtan privilege is real” — Fans react as BTS’ j-hope reveals witnessing Jungkook & Taehyung's bulked-up military physique "in person" 

On May 13, 2025, during a Weverse livestream, BTS’ j-hope gave fans a surprise update about his bandmates Taehyung and Jungkook, who are currently serving in the military.

For the unversed, after a long break, the BTS boys were spotted together during military service, hitting the gym. Fitness coach Choi Hanjin uploaded snapshots on May 3, 2025, applauding their dedication and muscular builds.

While Jungkook serves with Jimin under the “Companion Soldiers” system, Taehyung is in the elite SDT anti-terrorism unit. So recently, when a fan asked j-hope:

“Oppa, did you check out JK’s and V’s bodies?”

Hobi responded:

“Well, we’ve already hung out in private. They’ve really leveled up, right?”

This comment quickly went viral on X, with fans reacting excitedly. One X user commented, hinting at j-hope’s inside access to his members’ transformations.

"Bangtan privilege is real😭," an X user commented.

Admirers kept joking that Hobi was flexing his “exclusive access” :

"He said not to inform him about his members who he has exclusive access to 😭," a fan remarked.

"Omg he is bragging about meeting them in person already😭," a user mentioned.

"Bts privileges we know," a person shared.

Others gushed over how close and supportive j-hope has been:

"Of course he is the most #taekook supportive hyung. He witness a lot of their private time together. Jk and taehyung trust Hobi the most," a netizen said.

"They’ve lived together for 10 years. they’ve all already seen each other’s asscheeks a million times don’t ask him stupid questions," a viewer mentioned.

"Aww hobaa 🥹 i envy u 🥺😭," another fan added.

J-Hope discusses BTS' comeback as the rest prepare to finish army duties in June

BTS is eyeing a full comeback later this year as RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook are scheduled to finish their military duties in June. Jin and j-hope, who enlisted earlier, wrapped up their service in 2023.

With all members expected to be back soon, talks about reuniting are likely to start shortly. In a chat on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, j-hope confirmed that the group plans to meet soon after everyone returns.

He said they’ll reconnect quickly to figure out what comes next for the K-pop act. The Chicken Noodle Soup singer also spoke about how the members have grown artistically while working solo.

“I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing."

j-hope mentioned that he’s curious how these different identities will come together again. He said he’s looking forward to seeing how their evolved styles blend as a group.

“We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy," the BTS rapper added.

Since 2022, BTS has paused group activities due to military service. During this break, the group shifted focus to individual careers. The remaining five are anticipated to complete service next month. A specific comeback date hasn’t been announced yet, but planning is expected to begin once they reunite.

Meanwhile, on May 13, 2025, j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE closing shows at Goyang Stadium were fully booked during the ARMY membership early access. BIGHIT MUSIC shared that the pre-sale kicked off on May 12 at 8:00 pm KST.

Tickets for both June 13 and 14 shows were gone within minutes due to high demand. The Goyang encore marks the last destination of his global tour.

