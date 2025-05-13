"The power"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope's 'HOTS' final in Goyang Stadium sells out during ARMY membership pre-sale amid ot7 reunion rumors

On May 13, 2025, Chosun Biz reported that tickets for j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' final concerts at Goyang Stadium sold out during the ARMY membership pre-sale. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the pre-sale went live on May 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. KST. Within a short time, both concert dates for June 13 and 14 were completely booked.

The rush for tickets was so intense that the site saw a massive influx of users. It resulted in all tickets being snapped up within minutes. The Goyang Stadium encore concerts mark the grand finale of the rapper's world tour. It previously sold out at Seoul's KSPO Dome earlier this year, including limited-view seats.

Adding to the excitement, the encore concerts are scheduled around BTS' 12th debut anniversary. It sparked massive speculation about a potential OT7 reunion.

Fans are buzzing with theories that this event might bring all seven members back on stage for the first time since they began their military service. Although there has been no official confirmation from BIGHIT MUSIC, j-hope previously hinted during a live broadcast that there would be "special surprises." It is further fueling fan expectations. An X user @_btsvten, wrote,

"the power that u hold j-hope is insane."

Fans poured out their excitement over the sold-out concerts. They celebrated the rapper's ticket power and the possibility of witnessing a historic BTS reunion.

"He effortlessly did it alone while others needed a fvcking whole group to reach it," a fan commented.

"Everybody locked in cause of the big chance of the members being there post enlistment," an X user wrote.

"King for a reason," another fan added.

"It was one ticket per person, it also look like the ticketing was easy, the stadium will be full of ARMYs from all around the world I think. Omg, it will be craaaaazy!" a netizen wrote.

Many congratulated those who secured tickets to j-hope's final concert, while others sent good wishes to the ARMYs attending the event.

"Congratulations to the lucky ones who'll get to see the surprise performances and other things he's prepared for us. Also congratulations for getting to see the ot7 together in person for the first ever time since their enlistment," a fan added.

"May we all be this abundant for OT7 ticketing. I'm so excited for Festa ‘25! When my friends win, we all win. The joy," an X user mentioned.

"I hope to God that weverse dont crash when i get my online viewing ticket or i will curse so bad i fear so many army will watch it online because of the reunion so they better prepare weverse for traffic jams," a person wrote.

Speculation of an OT7 reunion and j-hope's grand finale

The timing of the 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' final aligns with BTS' 12th debut anniversary on June 13. Fans have pointed out that RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are all set to complete their military service just days before the concert. This has led to widespread anticipation that they may make an appearance. It will mark their first time on stage together since enlistment.

While SUGA's discharge is scheduled for July 21, some fans are hopeful that he might use his accumulated leave to join the event. If this happens, it would be the first OT7 performance since 2023. It could be a historic moment for both BTS and ARMY.

In addition to the reunion rumors, many are excited to see j-hope close out his first solo world tour with a grand finale in Korea.

j-hope travelled across 15 cities, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Manila, and Osaka. He delivered 31 performances that showcased his evolved artistry. His show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles also set a milestone as the first Korean solo artist to perform at the venue.

BigHit Music has confirmed that fans who could not attend j-hope’s concert in person will still have a chance to witness the event through an online live stream. More details are expected to be released soon. It will allow more ARMYs from around the world to share in the experience.

