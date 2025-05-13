“Unmatched impact” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung surpasses 4.7B Spotify streams, becomes the 3rd most streamed K-pop soloist

On May 13, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung surpassed 4.7 billion streams on Spotify across all his solo credits, officially becoming the third most-streamed Korean soloist of all time. His fellow BTS members, Jungkook and Jimin, currently hold the first and second positions, respectively.

Just a few days prior, BigHit Entertainment announced that V’s track Love Me Again received a Spotify plaque for crossing one billion streams, sharing the achievement through their official Instagram account.

Fans were elated to learn that BTS members, especially V, reached such a major milestone despite minimal solo promotions. Their pride was evident through the flood of celebratory comments, some of which can be seen below.

"taehyung isn’t just breaking records, he’s rewriting history with grace, art, and unmatched impact," a fan wrote.

"That’s my man for you!!!" a fan exclaimed.

"So well deserved," a fan claimed.

"King....with his own style," another fan said.

Some fans even resorted to more creative comments regarding the same.

"Congratulations to him, an absolutely unique artist who transcends generations and music genres. Bravo!!!" a fan wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG. No one in Kpop doing it like you." a fan said.

Taehyung gets multiple recognitions from Spotify over the week

BTS fans noticed that on May 13, the cover photo of BTS' Taehyung’s Spotify playlist This is V was updated. With this change, his impressive streaming numbers came back into the spotlight. Additionally, Love Me Again earned him a Spotify Billion Streams plaque, again making him the third BTS member to receive this honor.

Here’s a breakdown of BTS members who have earned Spotify’s 1 Billion Streams Plaque:

Jimin – Like Crazy and Who

– Like Crazy and Who V – Love Me Again

– Love Me Again Jungkook – Seven, Left and Right, and Standing Next To You

V also holds some remarkable solo records on Spotify. On May 7, he became the first-ever K-pop soloist to have five solo songs surpass 400 million streams, making him the K-pop soloist with the most solo songs in that category. The songs and their current streaming numbers are:

Love Me Again - 1.04 billion FRI(END)S - 495 million Slow Dancing - 494 million Christmas Tree - 445 million Sweet Night - 417 million

More good news followed shortly after. On May 14, Winter Ahead, the BTS star's collaboration with Park Hyo-shin, surpassed NewJeans' Ditto to become the 26th-longest-charting song by a K-pop act on Spotify Global. Fans are celebrating this accomplishment as well.

In addition to his musical success, Taehyung was also named the top K-pop brand-attracting idol since 2020 by analytics site Lefty. Over the past three years, he has generated an Earned Media Value (EMV) of over $286 million, emphasizing his impact in the endorsement world.

With just one month left until BTS reunites as a full group, excitement is building among ARMYs. Recently, Taehyung even appeared on Weverse, replying to fan comments with his signature wit, sparking laughter across the fandom. Fans eagerly await more frequent updates and interactions once he completes his military service.

