“Taehyung’s weverse comments will forever be my favorite” - ARMY tickled as BTS’ V engages in a banter with fans

Taehyung of BTS made a surprise appearance on Weverse on May 10, 2025, delighting fans with his interaction after a long absence. His return to the platform, just one month before his scheduled military discharge, was emotional for the fandom, with many calling it “Taehyung came home.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He responded to fan comments with wit, making many laugh. Fans celebrated his presence, sharing screenshots of his replies and expressing joy over his warm and humorous interactions.

“Taehyung updated us today before his unit 2nd corps goes through another tough military training, knowing that everyone would be so worried about him. He is the sweetest and kindest boy in the world.” A fan reckoned.

Ad

“I can't wait for him to be back,” a fan said.

Other fans made comments about the witty humor that the BTS star displayed.

“Tae weverse spam while on duty,” a fan noted sarcastically.

“THE EMOJIS IM WEAK,” a fan expressed.

“V is so random I can’t hahah comes online to post a random dog / then replies to four people with the most random and shortest and sassiest replies and then dips again hahahahah,” a fan wrote.

Ad

Taehyung comes online on Weverse after a long time as he interacts with the fans

With BTS’ upcoming full reunion, Taehyung’s surprise appearance on Weverse on May 10, 2025, carried additional meaning for fans. In exactly one month, both him and RM would be discharged from military duties, on June 10. Jimin and Jungkook will follow suit on June 1. Amid such circumstances, V returned online to interact with ARMYs, making it a prelude to the group's long-awaited 12th debut anniversary where all seven members will be present for the first time in three years.

Ad

During his Weverse visit, V answered 4 fan questions, leaving fans both laughing and touched by his responses. The first question referenced his physique after 17 months of military service.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan humorously pleaded,

“When are you going to reveal your abs photo? My neck's about to fall off waiting! Tae oppa, I know you're dieting to celebrate your discharge... I'm working hard on my diet to build abs too, so please give us a sneak peek at 77 (kg) I beg you. Seriously, please. I'm begging like this!”

Ad

V wittily replied saying,

“There’s abs?”

This vague response sparked laughter and debate because some fans thought he was joking about his own abs, while others suggested he was cheekily asking if the fan had abs. He kept his answers short and playful to two more fans who asked, “Did Taehyung come?” and “Did you eat?”. To these, he replied simply, with a “Yes” and a “No,” respectively.

However, the highlight was his quirky response to a fan in distress at the dentist, who wrote,

Ad

“Taehyung-ah, I’m at the dentist, I’m so scared.. Lend me your strength!!!”

V responded by sending a string of emojis: a tiger, bear, fire, a pushing hand, and a skeptical smiley, visually “pushing” strength toward the fan, which had ARMYs bursting with laughter.

V's return lit up the fandom and set the tone for the reunion to come that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More