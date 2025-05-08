“He’s the sweetest ever” - Fans touched as BTS’ Jimin sends flowers to his father on the occasion of parents’ day

On May 8, in honor of Korean Parents’ Day, BTS’ Jimin sent a bouquet of flowers to his father, a gesture that once again touched the hearts of fans. The bouquet was displayed at his father’s café, ZMILLENNIAL, making it visible to visitors and fans. What made the moment even more special was how the bouquet was positioned so that his handwritten note could also be seen clearly.

Fans visiting the café took photos and shared them online, celebrating both the sweet gesture and the beautiful relationship between the star and his father.

They noted that the singer has upheld this tradition for over three years now, consistently sending floral arrangements in hues of white and purple, which are the colors closely associated with BTS and their fandom, ARMY.

The detail that moved fans even more was the personal touch in his message, particularly the way he always signs off as “your son, Jimin.” The note read:

“Dear Dad whom I love, I sincerely thank you for always being a great source of strength for me just by your presence. Take care of your health. I love you always. Your son, Jimin”

By displaying the note and bouquet so prominently, Jimin's father turned a private exchange into a moment of shared warmth for fans around the world.

“Completely endeared by the fact that jimin ends all of his little notes to his dad for parent's day with "your son,” a fan wrote.

“JM sending flowers to his father telling him to take care of his health, thank him for being always by his side and he loves him. his father sending him flowers with a card calling him his lovely son, hoping he achieves everything he wants. He was raised with so much love,” a fan wrote.

“There bond is so special,” a fan said.

Some other fans commented:

“So precious, bless this family,” a fan expressed.

"He’s such a sweet son," a fan remarked.

“Woww! When a grown man expresses his love for his father,” a fan mentioned.

Jimin and his father's bond comes to light once again

ZMILLENNIAL, formerly known as Magnate, is a café located in Busan and owned by BTS star Park Jimin’s father. While fans are naturally drawn to the spot due to its connection with the idol, it's Jimin's father's wholesome interactions with the fans that keep them coming back.

Visitors often share stories of his genuine hospitality, recounting how he warmly greets each fan and even hands out free snacks to those waiting in line.

The bond between father and son is evident not only through these gestures but also in their joint philanthropic initiatives. The BTS star's father has been seen personally delivering donations on behalf of his son.

Hence, on Korean Parents’ Day, this relationship once again came to light. Fans were moved by the messages the BTS star has consistently sent his father over the years:

In 2023, the note read:

"I love you dad, Stay healthy, Your son, Jimin.”

In 2024, he wrote:

“Dear Dad, Thank you for letting me be born.Take care of your health, Your son, Jimin.”

More recently, with the release of his solo album MUSE, fans noticed a signed copy displayed at the café, bearing another message:

“Dear Dad, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being by my side. Please always stay healthy and may your days be filled with nothing but happiness. I love you!”

Moments like these have only deepened the admiration fans feel for the close-knit relationship between the father-son duo.

