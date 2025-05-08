"A national symbol" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook makes history to become the only musician to receive four major honors in one year

On May 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's fans took to social media after he made headlines for being honored by the Met Gala, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, and the Korea Folk Museum within the same year. The idol earned the recognition despite being on mandatory military service since December 2023.

The most recent of these accolades came from the Met Gala, where Jungkook's debut solo album Golden was listed among Apple Music's "Met Gala-Worthy Looks" albums. This inclusion made him the only male Asian artist featured on the list. It put him alongside iconic musicians like Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Dolly Parton.

The recognition from the Met Gala follows earlier accolades from other prestigious institutions. Fans marveled at how his influence is being honoured by many despite his physical absence. An X user, @PalomaIden63752, wrote:

"He has everything in his possession to be attributed as a global popstar . South Korea is so lucky to have him as a national symbol of its culture to boast to the whosle world."

Meanwhile, the National Korea Folk Museum acknowledged Jungkook's contribution to modern Korean culture by including his signature dish, "Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu," in their "Hallyu Cultural Encyclopedia." This recognition highlighted how his creative take on traditional cuisine became a viral trend.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts celebrating his accomplishments.

"U don’t fully grasp how insane this is, I mean he had all the awards & acknowledgments in 2023 & 2024. Still even on hiatus, with his 2023 album yet he is still making headlines. Jungkook Youre Truly unmatched," an X user commented.

"Thats why we say There is no list He is not on…," a fan mentioned.

"Jungkook without a new release ans inactivity is taking the world by storm despite his military enlistment! This is called organic powerful impact!!!," a user wrote.

In February 2025, Madame Tussauds featured the singer on their 'Hot 100' list. Additionally, Guinness World Records named him a "2025 Guinness World Records Honoree" in the Music category for his exceptional achievements. It included him being the first K-pop soloist to achieve three solo No.1 hits on the MENA charts.

Other netizens also joined in as they gave him various nicknames as they highlighted his impact.

"Legendkook despite being i.a getting recognized by Met Gala, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, and the Korea Folk Museum. Fatherkook indeed," a fan remarked.

"he wakes up everyday with a new achievement," an X user wrote.

"getting all these honors while being inactive and in military is insane no one is seeing him fr," another person added.

The journey of BTS' Jungkook's unprecedented global recognition

Jungkook's achievements as a solo artist have been remarkable since the release of his debut album Golden in 2023. The album included hits like Seven and 3D. Seven topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. It made him the first K-pop soloist to hold that position for such an extended period.

His influence in the global music scene was further cemented when Golden became the fastest album by a South Korean solo artist to surpass 2.5 million sales. Even while serving in the South Korean military, Jungkook's music continues to make waves. His debut album, Golden, recently found its way into the fashion scene by being featured in the Met Gala's curated playlist.

As his discharge date of June 11, 2025, approaches, ARMYs around the world are eagerly anticipating his return.

