“So shameless”— Fans slam K-pop festival ‘MyK FESTA’ for June schedule allegedly coinciding with BTS’ anniversary and Suga’s military discharge

BTS fans are enraged over the alleged coincidence between MyK FESTA, taking place in June around the group's anniversary celebration—BTS FESTA—and Suga's reported discharge. The K-pop boy group debuted on June 13, 2013, and is celebrated as the FESTA from the beginning of the month each year. During this period, the group shared several pieces of content, special music for fans, and other activities.

In 2023, the group was not active together since Jin was still in the military. Over 400K visitors gathered in Yeouido that year to commemorate the group's 10th anniversary. However, fans observed that the MyK FESTA, which is holding a K-pop music festival named MyK Live featuring other groups, is scheduled between June 19 and 22, 2025.

They expressed their anger over the alleged deliberate usage of the same term, “FESTA,” while noting that the timing is set for June. Additionally, they noticed that the festival is scheduled around the reported military discharge of Suga—June 21, 2025. Fans alleged that the festival organizers are attempting to profit from the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group's success through their anniversary celebration.

"They are so shameless," a fan said.

"The funniest thing is, they will be able to create headlines. But would never be able to create a genuine demand or growth," a fan added.

"They saw how massive BTS FESTA in 2022. Like what do you mean they gathered 400k visitors and 100k of them were foreigners. I mean this ss is an evidence. They fckin want it so bad," a user said.

Fans showcased suspicion for the organizer's choice of name for the festival—MyK FESTA.

"Deliberately calling this festa and scheduling it for these dates is kinda gross. Hope no army just see festa and book it/get scammed," a user stated.

"what is f**king "k-festa". FESTA IS FOR BTS AND ARMY ONLY. make your own damn thing for once kpoppies," a netizen stated.

"Wtf is a k-festa lmao they're literally biting off bts' intellectual property and I hope bighit stops this cause it's literally within same time frame and same name lmao," a netizen commented.

Fans urged international visitors to cite the septet as their reason for visiting South Korea in June.

"And also the name? They weird for that. Anyway when travel over there write with BIG LETTERS on that card. BTS FESTA & HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL CONCERT," a fan wrote.

"It seems our I-Armys have to make sure that they'll write "BTS Festa" or "BTS JHope Concert" as reasons why they're in SK," a user mentioned.

K-pop June schedule: BTS FESTA with j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE, MyK FESTA's live show

BTS is set to mark their 12th debut anniversary on June 13, 2025, creating much excitement among fans. Although most of the members, including RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their military obligations, they are all expected to be discharged in June 2025.

During the May 7, 2025, Weverse live stream, j-hope shared exciting news regarding FESTA 2025.

“Most of the members will be discharged by then. I think this Festa will be extremely meaningful this year… Now we'll really have a Festa that has Bangtan in it. Finally!”

Notably, j-hope will perform live in Gayang for his solo concert HOPE ON THE STAGE. The concert is scheduled to take place on June 13, 2025, on the group's 12th debut anniversary at Goyang Stadium, as well as on the following day, June 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, MyK FESTA's MyK Live lineup features aespa, WayV, Lee Young-ji, and ILLIT on June 19, 2025. Former IOI member Chungha, Lee Mu-jin, and ITZY will perform on June 21, 2025. The event will take place at Handball Stadium in KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea.

