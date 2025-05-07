“So proud of him”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ Taehyung officially receives the 'Love Me Again' 1 billion streams plaque from Spotify

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, received the notable Spotify plaque as his solo song Love Me Again surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the official Instagram handle of the K-pop septet unveiled receiving the Spotify plaque indicating Love Me Again's achievements.

The BTS vocalist dropped his first solo album, Layover, on September 8, 2023, showcasing his individualistic artistry through six tracks, including Love Me Again, Blue, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Slow Dancing (piano version), and For Us. Notably, Love Me Again was first made public for streaming on August 10, 2023, as the pre-release single of Layover.

He has joined his fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook in receiving the 1 billion Spotify plaque. Fans' support for Kim Taehyung using hashtags like #LoveVAgainBillionsClub, #LoveMeAgain1Billion, and #CongratulationsTaehyung eventually topped the worldwide trending topics on X.

Fans of Kim Taehyung took this moment to commemorate his achievements, including Love Me Again’s success, by sharing their thoughts on social media.

“I'm so proud of him you don't get it," a fan said.

"He deserves all the love and support، I'm so proud of him for doing it without any promotions or help," a user stated.

"So incredibly proud of him and his amazing fans who have been supporting him this entire time!," a netizen wrote.

Fans continued to share their love for the BTS member as well as his song Love Me Again.

"They're collecting these plaques like Pokémon cards at this point I love it," a fan commented.

"I hope he sees this and know how much we enjoy his music whichever genre or non main stream it might be. He is cherished and loved for being who he is," another fan commented.

"Woah, congratulations on finally getting your 1B Spotify plaque, Taehyung-ah It's indeed a very beautiful, gripping song. Thank you so much for giving us this masterpiece. Cheers to more masterpieces that you'll make," a user wrote.

BTS’ V's recent activities: restaurant visit, reported military service update, and more

BTS member V confirmed his enlistment in the military on December 11, 2023, along with his fellow member RM. He has been serving in the conscription as a member of the special military police unit. Notably, he recently visited a restaurant named Midon, located in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Additionally, V's military base is also reported to be in the same area as the restaurant. On April 26, 2025, the official Instagram page of Midon shared a photo of the BTS vocalist posing alongside the owner. Midon's owner shared his happiness over Kim Taehyung's visit to the place. Additionally, he also gave his autograph to the restaurant.

As per Midon's page on Instagram, Kim Taehyung was seen wearing his military uniform. Eagle-eyed fans observed that V's rankings and military position were allegedly indicated through his uniform. Fans observed that the Layover singer wore the Special Warrior badge over his uniform.

Besides this, they had two more badges, with one indicating that he was a part of the Republic of Korea's military strength. The second one allegedly revealed that he was also the leader of his platoon.

In other news, the BTS vocalist is expected to return to his life as a regular civilian in June 2025. Kim Taehyung is anticipated to reunite with his fellow group mates RM, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook following the expected military discharge.

