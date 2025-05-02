"Biggest scam of my ARMY life"- BTS' calendar including Poly Package, Coming Soon hints, and more ended leaving fans in confusion

BTS’ viral calendar, including the Poly Highlight Package release, Coming Soon hints, 7 moments, and more, marked an end on May 3, 2025, leaving several fans in confusion and disappointment. On March 5, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a calendar that highlighted the days of the 7 Moments Disk and Run BTS Poly Highlight Package pre-order and release dates.

Furthermore, the bold text hinting “coming soon” created anticipation among fans about a possible content or music release. However, besides the Poly Highlight Package and the disc, fans alleged the agency did not release any other content. Furthermore, they found the design of the schedule absurd, as many dates from March and April were showcased.

Fans accused the agency of not unveiling anecdotes and old behind-the-scenes content, songs, or other project releases. As the end of the calendar approached, fans brought it up in their conversations. They were not satisfied with BIGHIT MUSIC's way of promotion and accused them of poor management. They turned to social media to share the feeling of being “scammed.”

"Biggest scam of my ARMY life," a fan said.

"Half of the dates given here, those days were quiet then what was the exact purpose of them," a fan wrote.

"AND we thought we'd get something on all the dates mentioned," a netizen said.

Meanwhile, some netizens mentioned they did not find the design up to the mark.

"Who designed this calendar in the first place . What made them think that we all Army's are some kind of genius. Like i don’t understand a single things except "BTS COMING SOON"," a netizen mentioned.

"Worst ever design promo product everrrr on this planet," a fan stated.

"i don't understand why they chose this very badly structured calendar template and the huge BTS COMING SOON girl why," a user stated.

Some ARMY believed the schedule was connected to FESTA—the anniversary celebration of the septet. Meanwhile, some highlighted that the calendar promised 7 moments, the highly anticipated poly package, and delivered it.

"The way I thought its gonna be a festa type behind the scenes content from the basement of bighit what happened here," a fan mentioned.

"Well it does show clearly it was only the schedule release of 7 moments and run bts poly idk why you all were waiting for something else tbh," a user wrote.

"Absurd, the white days were of no use whatsoever and in 7moments they gave me a spit of unpublished content compared to everything they could give us... We were badly scammed," another fan added.

What are Run BTS Poly Highlight Package and 7 Moments disc? Know more

Run BTS Poly Highlight Package, released on April 24, 2025, is an exciting board game that requires the player to use strategic planning and execution. Players must occupy a maximum number of spots on the polyhouse game. The game is based on the iconic moments captured on the group's variety show Run BTS. Fans may use the group cards, ARMY cards, and episode cards during the game.

On the other hand, the 7 Moments disc is about different activities done by the group members, and it also highlights their solo projects. The disc included a video content of 66 minutes of video contentn with a 180-page photobook. Notably, the 7 moments disc was released on April 2, 2025. It also includes other merchandise like a tin case, a photo set, and four different stickers.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to return to civilian life after their military service in June 2025.

