“When the whole group serves”- Fans react as Wooga squad members including BTS' Taehyung gets named Most Handsome Korean Actors of 2025

Wooga Squad members—BTS’ V, Park Hyung-sik, and more—were named some of the most handsome Korean actors in 2025. On April 22, 2025, ELLE Hong Kong acknowledged a poll started by an American publication, asking the public to pick the most handsome Korean actor in 2025. The publication shared pictures of Korean actors on their Instagram, asking the audience to choose the most handsome celebrity.

Following the magazine's social media post, most members of the popular South Korean celebrity friends group Wooga Squad—V of BTS, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik—were named in the list. Furthermore, actors like Ji Chang-wook, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO, Lee Jung-suk, Lee Min-ho, Park Bo-gum, Hyun Bin, and Lee Joon-gi were mentioned.

As the Wooga Squad fans learned about the post, they turned to X to celebrate this moment while also lauding the actors for not only their appearance but also their acting and performance skills.

"When the whole group serves," a fan said.

"Tall and handsome men who are all great actors. I really want Taehyung to be both a full time musician and actor," a fan added.

"When the whole group is handsome, talented and great artists u will see them everywhere," a user stated.

Fans of Wooga Squad shared their desire for the group's reunion.

"face card never declines," a user commented.

"My wooga... love them all," a fan wrote.

"Can’t wait to see them together," another user commented.

Wooga Squad stars Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and more to reportedly join force to promote a Tourism Campaign for Dubai

For the unversed, Wooga Squad consists of South Korean actors Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, and BTS member V, along with record producer PeakBoy. In February 2025, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Seo-joon were reported to be selected for the Dubai Tourism Campaign video named Dubai Friends, as per Xports.

The three hallyu stars were reportedly invited by government officials of the Emirates to promote the city's tourism. This would mark Park Hyung-sik’s second time as the face of the Dubai Campaign video; in 2024, he promoted alongside his Doctor Slump co-star, Park Shin-hye. Given the theme of the campaign is "Dubai Friends," anticipation of the video is at an all-time high.

More about Wooga Squad

The group's name is an abbreviation of “Wooriga Gajokeuilka?” which means, “Are we a family?” The group is widely known for its bond and friendship. The members have also showcased their affection and unwavering support for each other on several occasions over the past few years.

All five Wooga Squad members participated in the filming of the reality TV show named In the Soop: Friendcation, a spin-off of the BTS reality series BTS in the Soop. Notably, Park Seo-joon, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Choi Woo-shik were also the main cast of the variety show named Jinny's Kitchen. This tvN variety show is about Lee Seo-jin, the CEO of Jinny's Kitchen, which runs a Korean food restaurant in foreign cities like Bacalar in Mexico and Reykjavík in Iceland.

In Jinny's Kitchen season 1, Park Seo-joon took on the role of the head chef, and he was promoted to the position of director in the second season. Meanwhile, Choi Woo-shik and V played the role of interns in the first season. V could not participate in season 2 owing to his military service; on the other hand, Choi Woo-shik was promoted to the role of head chef.

Fans may catch up with Jinny's Kitchen seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video, while In the Soop: Friendcation is available on Disney+.

