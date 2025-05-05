"Watch your back kim seokjin"- Fans recall BTS' member's RUN JIN episode as TXT's Yeonjun & Yoon Tae-ha's interaction go viral

TXT's Yeonjun's interaction with child celebrity Yoon Tae-ha reminds K-pop fans of BTS’ Kim Seokjin’s variety show RUN JIN. On May 5, 2025, TXT shared two videos of Yeonjun doing the Love Language challenge with Yoon Tae-ha on their social media. The videos quickly went viral on Instagram and X, where fans recalled different RUN JIN episodes featuring Yeonjun and Yoon Tae-ha.

Ad

Notably, the TXT member appeared on Jin's variety show twice and showcased his bond with the BTS vocalist. They have created hilarious memories for fans with their friendly banter and silly fights. Furthermore, Jin has also been seen bickering with Yoon Tae-ha, who came on the show as a guest in episode 13.

Watching Yeonjun and Yoon Tae-ha’s meet-up, fans created hilarious theories suggesting they met to plan something suspicious against Kim Seokjin. Fans turned to social media to jokingly warn Jin about Yoon Tae-ha and Yeonjun’s rendezvous.

Ad

Trending

"Watch your back kim seokjin", a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The next thing you know yeonjun is gonna be outside jin's house with taeha! One Run Jin ep with Jin-Yeonjun-Taeha is what chaos will truly look like!!," a user added.

"After the last RunJin ep yeonjun went looking for allies. definitely watch your back kim seokjin," a netizen said.

Fans shared hilarious reactions mentioning the connection between Jin, Yeonjun, and Yoon Tae-ha. They mentioned how Jin didn't allow Yoon Tae-ha to put a tortilla on his pizza and joked that he must be complaining to Yeonjun about it.

Ad

"Yeonjun and Taeha linking up to stress Seokjin out again as we speak," a fan stated.

""what's your love language?" it's conspiring against kim seokjin hahahahaha," a user wrote.

"omgggg, this is so cute!!! but also, taeha definitely told on jin for not letting him put another tortilla on top of his pizza," a netizen reacted.

Ad

Fans amusingly expressed their envy towards Yoon Tae-ha, who got to meet their favorite K-pop idols.

"Taeha living the best life ever meeting seokjin and yeonjun," a fan said.

"Taeha meeting seokjin and yeonjun.. i'm jealous of a toddler," a user added.

"I’M CRYING now I need a variety show with all three of them together and I need Yeonjun and Taeha to team up and give Seokjin hell (lovingly) AHAHAH," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

More about TXT’s Yeonjun and Yoon Tae-ha's interaction following Love Language release

Ad

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, dropped their latest single, Love Language, alongside a music video on May 2, 2025. Love Language is created through Afro House beats, and member HueningKai has been credited as the song's co-writer. According to Teen Vogue, the music video was filmed in Spain,

The boy group is promoting the song in full swing as they collaborate with artists like Chanelle Moon from FIFTY FIFTY, TWS’ Shinyu and Kyungmin, and KATSEYE's Daniela and Sophia. However, collaboration with Yoon Tae-ha came as a surprise, where Yeonjun is seen playing around him at one of the dance practice rooms at HYBE LABELS.

Ad

Ad

The two also danced to the tunes of Love Language and clicked several photos. As per Yoon Tae-ha's official Instagram, handled by his mother, Yeonjun gave him several gifts and also taught him dance moves.

His mother informed the followers that a short behind-the-scenes video will be uploaded on Yoon Tae-ha's official YouTube channel, Taeyomine. The video will be made public on May 6, 2025, at 7 pm KST.

Meanwhile, Love Language by TXT is available on music service platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More