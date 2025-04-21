"WAKE UP YEONBIN ACTING DEBUT" — Fans excited as TXT's Soobin & Yeonjun reported to make a cameo in Resident Playbook

TXT members Soobin and Yeonjun are reportedly making a cameo in tvN’s ongoing medical drama Resident Playbook. On April 21, 2025, Xports reported that the two members of the K-pop boy group are likely to appear on the series, portraying bright characters.

Previously, Yeonjun made a cameo in Hwang Min-hyun’s drama Live On. Meanwhile, the Hospital Playlist spin-off would mark Soobin's first K-drama acting appearance. Notably, neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor tvN has confirmed the appearance of Soobin and Yeonjun. However, fans have expressed their enthusiasm on social media to see their favorite idols on screen as actors.

"WAKE UP YEONBIN ACTING DEBUT," a fan said.

"Moa: can we have information on the comeback that is 2 weeks away. Hybe: yeonbin greys anatomy," a fan added.

"YEONBIN CAMEO WE CHEERED!!! hopefully this opens the door to more acting roles for all of them," a user mentioned.

Fans looked forward to the two TXT members turning into actors for the tvN drama.

"I'm seriously so happy icb we're really finally getting actor soobin?? and actor yeonjun's second cameo AAACK," a fan reacted.

"tvn loves yeonjun so much. he's invited to amazing saturday's special 6th anniv ep, called as 'real family member' and made as the thumbnail, got the role as both actor and player on apartment 404, and now acting as a cameo in resident playbook! tvn's son in the making," another fan mentioned.

"Soobin is perfect for any role in the drama, he can be a charming doctor or a handsome chef, a successful athlete and of course he can play the role of a successful idol. I hope Soobin gets many roles in different dramas," an X user wrote.

TXT fans were excited that Soobin and Yeonjun would appear in Resident Playbook.

"CAMEO SOOBIN IS REAL ACTOR SOOBIN IS REAL AND ITS RESIDENT PLAYBOOK OF ALL KDRAMAS. I love resplay so much you dont understand," a user stated.

"I feel like txt gonna be an idol also turn actors in future respectively, like yeonjun is already an actor, soobin and beomgyu male lead material, taehyun already child actor, hueningkai netflix human GUYS WE ARE SO BACK," a fan mentioned.

"This is so big???? the drama is a BIG-HIT, its a spin off from hospital playlist, one of tvn's anthology (REPLY SERIES, Prison Playbook) so far they have big cameos from prev series too and its on netflix, you are telling me TXT will sing the OST AND HAVE A CAMEO TOO????," a netizen reacted.

More about TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun's reported characters in Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook is created by the renowned duo Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung, written by Kim Song-hee, and directed by Lee Min-soo. The show follows rookie medical professionals as four residents enter the OB-GYN department of Jongno Yulje Medical Center, where they hustle daily to become wise surgeons in the future.

Kang You-seok plays Um Jae-il, a 28-year-old idol turned medical resident. Um Jae-il was previously known by his stage name, Um Jay. His group HI-BOYZ made one hit song, but nobody is able to recognize him at the hospital. As per the reports, TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun will play Um Jae-il's ex-idol groupmates, raising curiosity among fans.

On the other hand, Go Youn-jung portrays Oh Yi-young, Shin Si-ah depicts Pyo Nam-kyung, and Han Ye-ji plays Kim Sa-bi. All four residents work together and eventually showcase a close bond through their camaraderie at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist actor Yoo Yeon-seok is set to appear in the upcoming episode of Resident Playbook, slated to air on Saturday, April 26, on tvN.

