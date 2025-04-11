"AS THEY SHOULD" — Fans react as PIXID blurs Kim Soo-hyun's face in TXT's Soobin's 'Fave's Fave' recent episode about K-drama actors

Kim Soo-hyun's face was allegedly blurred in TXT's Soobin's show Fave's Fave, sparking attention online. On April 10, 2025, the first episode of the second season aired on PIXID's YouTube channel. The episode featured fellow member Beomgyu as a guest. The theme centered around Soobin joining a drama club with Beomgyu, where they discussed various elements of K-dramas, including main characters, actors, and more.

The classroom club placed popular actors life-sized posters on each seat, which included IU, Lee Hye-ri, Park Bo-gum, and more. Fans observed that one of the actors was blurred out completely beyond recognition, and many speculated it was Kim Soo-hyun. Furthermore, when the actor's image appeared during a presentation, it was also seemingly blurred out.

Netizens speculated that Kim Soo-hyun was allegedly edited out of the episode due to his alleged underage dating controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron. Many took to social media to express their approval of the production team's decision not to include the Queen of Tears actor in the show.

"AS THEY SHOULD," a fan said.

"I'm gonna blame him for the lateness of the release bcs the staff had to blur him out every single scene," a fan wrote.

"THEY FCKING BLURRED OUT KIM SOOHYUN ON SOOBIN'S MY FAVE'S FAVE I CANT BREATHEEEEE," a user added.

Fans were appeased by PIXID's decision not to showcase the My Love From the Stars actor's face in the show.

"Kim soohyun was blurred the entire episode as he shud be," a fan commented.

"Pixid blurring out kim s00hyun's face, as they should," another fan commented.

"LIKE THEY DIDNT EVEN LET HIS SHADOW SLIP IN. PIXID ATE," a netizen mentioned.

Fans shared that they observed each segment and how the actor's face was not visible for even a single second.

"I noticed this too when watching, thought they blurred all the actors cutouts but no it's just him (good job Pixid)," a user stated.

"Kim Soohyun’s face is blurred here on TXT’s content (mind you this episode came out before the scandal broke out), medias all over the world should blur his face while reporting his issue to end support to that disgusting man once and for all," a fan wrote.

"This one killed me. They edited the timeline and for Queen of Tears they only put the Kim Jiwon poster and they erased the PowerPoint face too," a fan highlighted.

More about allegations against Kim Soo-hyun involving Kim Sae-ron: Recent press conference, lawsuit against Garosero Research Institute

On March 10, YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, aka HoverLab Inc., made allegations against Kim Soo-hyun, claiming he dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor for around six years. Furthermore, they shared alleged proof, including KakaoTalk messages, letters, and photos shared between the celebrities.

Notably, Kim Sae-ron (24) was found dead in her house on February 16, 2025, with her death reportedly ruled as suicide. Following the accusations, Kim Soo-hyun faced massive backlash and lost several brand endorsement deals, including PRADA, Shinhan Bank, and many more.

The actor broke his silence on March 31, 2025, during a press conference. He denied all allegations made by the YouTuber and Kim Sae-ron’s aunt.

Expand Tweet

After the press conference, the actor’s legal representatives confirmed they had filed civil and criminal lawsuits against those involved, including the YouTuber and Kim Sae-ron’s aunt, to unveil the facts.

