  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "A true streaming powerhouse" — Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook sets record with 800M Spotify streams for four years in a row

"A true streaming powerhouse" — Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook sets record with 800M Spotify streams for four years in a row

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified May 08, 2025 21:17 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook sets new Spotify record (Image via Weverse)

On May 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist to surpass 800 million Spotify streams for four consecutive years. The achievement was celebrated by fans on social media. They praised his continued global presence despite being enlisted in the South Korean military since December 2023.

Ad

The BTS idol's music, particularly tracks from his debut solo album Golden, has maintained strong streaming numbers. His popular songs Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You contributed significantly to his Spotify streams in 2025.

Despite not releasing new music since 2023, his existing tracks have continued to perform well. This reflects the consistent support from his fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans expressed their pride online. They shared messages of congratulations and highlighting how his music continues to resonate worldwide. An X user, @SunilJoon55, wrote:

"History made, again! #Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to cross 800M, a true streaming powerhouse!"
Ad

Many noted that achieving this milestone during his military service underscored his lasting impact in the music industry.

"And Now Tell Me Who Is Bigger Than Jungkook," a fan commented.
"Jungkoook is the first K-pop soloist to exceed 800M Spotify streams in a single year for three years in a row, even without releasing a new album since 2023," a netizen added.
Ad
"The king of k-pop jungkook," an X user mentioned.

Others praised his steady presence on global charts. They called his streaming power "unmatched."

"PROUD IS UNDERSTATEMENT. The (goat)," a fan commented.
"His streaming power is truly unmatched. No one is close. Tell me a chart he doesn't own!!," an X user wrote.
"He is the KING!!!" another person remarked.
Ad

BTS' Jungkook's streaming milestones and global presence

Ad

Jungkook's journey as a solo artist began with the release of Seven in July 2023. The track quickly rose to the top of global charts. It became the fastest by an Asian solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. His debut solo album, Golden, was released in November 2023.

The album became the most-streamed by an Asian male artist on Spotify and featured well-received tracks like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You. In February 2025, the BTS member became the first K-pop solo artist and the fastest Asian act to exceed 16 billion on-demand audio streams, achieved through just one studio album and twelve singles.

Ad

As his discharge date approaches in June 2025, fans anticipate his return and expect his streaming records to continue growing.

All seven BTS members are scheduled to complete their service in June 2025. This also marks the group's 12th debut anniversary month.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications