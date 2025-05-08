"A true streaming powerhouse" — Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook sets record with 800M Spotify streams for four years in a row

On May 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist to surpass 800 million Spotify streams for four consecutive years. The achievement was celebrated by fans on social media. They praised his continued global presence despite being enlisted in the South Korean military since December 2023.

The BTS idol's music, particularly tracks from his debut solo album Golden, has maintained strong streaming numbers. His popular songs Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You contributed significantly to his Spotify streams in 2025.

Despite not releasing new music since 2023, his existing tracks have continued to perform well. This reflects the consistent support from his fans.

Fans expressed their pride online. They shared messages of congratulations and highlighting how his music continues to resonate worldwide. An X user, @SunilJoon55, wrote:

"History made, again! #Jungkook becomes the first K-pop soloist to cross 800M, a true streaming powerhouse!"

Many noted that achieving this milestone during his military service underscored his lasting impact in the music industry.

"And Now Tell Me Who Is Bigger Than Jungkook," a fan commented.

"Jungkoook is the first K-pop soloist to exceed 800M Spotify streams in a single year for three years in a row, even without releasing a new album since 2023," a netizen added.

"The king of k-pop jungkook," an X user mentioned.

Others praised his steady presence on global charts. They called his streaming power "unmatched."

"PROUD IS UNDERSTATEMENT. The (goat)," a fan commented.

"His streaming power is truly unmatched. No one is close. Tell me a chart he doesn't own!!," an X user wrote.

"He is the KING!!!" another person remarked.

BTS' Jungkook's streaming milestones and global presence

Jungkook's journey as a solo artist began with the release of Seven in July 2023. The track quickly rose to the top of global charts. It became the fastest by an Asian solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. His debut solo album, Golden, was released in November 2023.

The album became the most-streamed by an Asian male artist on Spotify and featured well-received tracks like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You. In February 2025, the BTS member became the first K-pop solo artist and the fastest Asian act to exceed 16 billion on-demand audio streams, achieved through just one studio album and twelve singles.

As his discharge date approaches in June 2025, fans anticipate his return and expect his streaming records to continue growing.

All seven BTS members are scheduled to complete their service in June 2025. This also marks the group's 12th debut anniversary month.

