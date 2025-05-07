From Taehyung’s ‘Love Me Again’ to Jungkook ‘Seven’- A look at all BTS members’ solo songs with the 1 BILLION Spotify plaque

On Wednesday, May 7, BTS' official Instagram account posted that Taehyung received a plaque from Spotify following the idol's track, Love Me Again, surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform. As the news landed on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't help but celebrate the idol's latest achievement in his solo career.

In light of the latest news, fans also took a look at the BTS members' solo careers and recalled all the tracks that surpassed 1 billion streams and thereby received the silver plaque from Spotify. A total of six songs, belonging to Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung's solo discographies, make the list. Here are all BTS' solo songs with over 1 billion streams on Spotify:

Standing Next To You - Jungkook's GOLDEN album

Left and Right - Jungkook's GOLDEN album

Seven feat. Latto - Jungkook's GOLDEN album

Who - Jimin's MUSE album

Like Crazy - Jimin's FACE album

Love Me Again - Taehyung's LayoVer album

All you need to know about the BTS members' recent solo activities

Following BTS's group hiatus announcement in 2022, where the members chose to pause their activities as a group to concentrate on their solo careers, every member has rolled out their albums and singles. Their journey of solo careers began with the release of j-hope's first studio album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022.

Following the same, in October, Jin also made his solo debut with the release of his single, The Astronaut. Soon, both the members, Jin and j-hope, enlisted in the military for their mandatory service in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively. RM also made his solo debut with the release of his solo album, Indigo.

In March 2023, Jimin established his solo career with the release of his debut album, FACE. This was followed up with another album release from SUGA, D-Day, the last addition to his mixtape trilogy. In July of the same year, Jungkook made his solo debut with his single, Seven feat. Latto.

In September, Taehyung rolled out his first album, LayovVer, and on the other hand, SUGA, kick-started his military service as a social worker. In November 2023, Jungkook put forth his solo debut album, GOLDEN. Around December 2023, all the other BTS members enlisted in the military for their mandatory service.

In March 2024, Taehyung put forth a single called FRI(END)S, while Jimin released his second album, MUSE, in the same month. Another BTS member who came forth with their second album was RM with the release of Right Place, Wrong Person. Following the return of BTS' Jin from his military service, he rolled out his first studio album, Happy.

On the other hand, Taehyung released two more singles in December, namely Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with Bing Crosby. Additionally, j-hope, who also returned from his military service, releases three singles, namely LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA.

Most recently, it was announced that Jin would be releasing his second solo studio album, ECHO, on May 12, and fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

