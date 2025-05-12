From Weverse lives to letters: Exploring BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s shared military enlistment moments

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military for their mandatory service in December 2023. The two members also enrolled under the Buddy System. It is a program offered by the South Korean Army that allows two individuals, either acquaintances, siblings, or close friends, to enlist together for mutual support during their service period.

Following the same, whenever ARMYs received updates from one member, updates from the other members often followed, since the two have spent much of their enlistment period together. Therefore, fans and netizens have expressed appreciation for their continued interactions throughout their military enlistment.

The following article will explore the interactions between the two members that have surfaced online during their shared military enlistment.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's shared military enlistment moments: Weverse livestreams, letters, & more

The first time ARMYs caught a glimpse of the two BTS members after they began their enlistment was during Jin's discharge ceremony on June 12, 2024. Both members appeared at the event in their uniforms and also participated in the Weverse livestream that all 7 BTS members held that day.

Following their enlistment, the two members' name cards were revealed, which also had a message written by their Buddy. Jimin's card reads:

"Don't get hurt," written by Jungkook .

Jungkook's card reads

"Let's do what we have to do and work as hard as we can", written by the other member.

Back in October 2024, the two members shared through their Weverse accounts that they only had 238 days left in the military. On another occasion, Jimin mentioned Jungkook in a letter he wrote to ARMYs.

In January 2025, he expressed in his letter that Jungkook had helped him during his military enlistment several times.

"There are times when it feels like a long time, and there are times when it seems to go by quickly because Jungkook is next to me," he added.

On the other hand, Are You Sure?, a travel reality television show starring the two members, revealed even more moments related to their enlistment. At one point, Jimin shared that his fellow member, Jin, stated that even friends of ten years fight when they serve in the military. However, Jungkook explained that he doesn't worry about fighting with him as he believes it would ultimately help them a lot.

Back in July 2024, when RM interviewed Jimin about the release of his second album MUSE, he expressed that he felt an urge to continue serving in the military because he's getting closer to Jungkook. Following Jin's discharge, in October 2024, during Jimin's birthday, Jin hosted a birthday Weverse livestream to celebrate the occasion.

During the livestream, Jin stated that every time he calls one member, the other member is always in the corner snooping into the conversation. In December of 2024, Jungkook also held a Weverse livestream during his vacation, where he stated that he and Jimin have been doing a good job. Lastly, in February 2025, during j-hope's birthday livestream, both the members called the idol to wish him.

At that time, the two members also shared that they had been looking forward to their discharge, which is scheduled for June 11. They also exclaimed that they are excited to share all the stories that the two shared during the mandatory military enlistment together.

