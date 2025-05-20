Top 10 most-watched BTS’ Jin’s ‘RUN JIN’ episodes you can’t miss

BTS’ Jin kickstarted his own K-pop variety show called RUN JIN back in August 2024. It was inspired by the variety show put forth by his K-pop boy band, BTS, called RUN BTS! The episodes of the series started airing soon after Jin’s discharge from his mandatory military service.

The first episode saw the Dynamite singer climb Mt. Hallasan in Jeju Island, the highest mountain in South Korea, just five days after his discharge from the military. Following this, the idol embarked on various other missions and rolled out uniquely conceptuated episodes that reeled in fans to binge-watch the show.

Almost a year since the show’s premiere, the idol has released a total of 35 episodes, with more to look forward to on Tuesdays. New episodes of RUN JIN are released on both BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, as well as the band’s official Weverse page. Given the popularity of the series, some of the episodes have garnered an impressive viewer count.

Whether it’s fans discussing the episodes on social media platforms like Instagram and X or the number of views they garnered on YouTube, many Run Jin episodes have left an indelible mark on viewers. Additionally, the number of unexpected guest appearances and impressive collaborations lends to the series’ popularity.

From the premiere episode to Don’t Watch This If You Don’t Want to Marry Jin: Top 10 most-watched RUN JIN episodes on YouTube

1) Don’t Watch This If You Don’t Want to Marry Jin (6.7 million views)

In the 13th episode of the series, Jin went on a blind date with a child named Yoon Tae-ha. The two engaged in several activities such as going to a cafe, playing at the trampoline, making food together, and more.

2) You’ve Been Kidnapped (6.4 million views)

Following the discharge of BTS’ j-hope, Jin took his bandmate for a surprise trip, which ended up with them playing mystery house at an abandoned hospital.

3) 5 Days Since Discharge and I’m Climbing Mt. Hallasan... (4.2 million views)

As the first episode of RUN JIN, the idol hiked up Mt. Hallasan in Jeju Island, the highest mountain in South Korea, five days after being released from his mandatory military service.

4) A Dangerous Invitation from Jin 1 (4.1 million views)

Jin invited TXT’s Yeonjun, YouTuber Kwak Joon-bin (aka KwakTube), and retired MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyung for a game of Dumb Charades with a twist of his own: the losers get hit with water for every wrong answer.

5) Game Master Showdown 1 (4 million views)

The BTS singer collaborated with TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun, ENHYPEN’s Jay and Jungwon, and former MIRAE member Son Dong-pyo, where they played a variety of school games.

6) A Glorious Homecoming (3.9 million views)

The second episode of the series followed the idol as he visited his old school, Boseong High School, an all-boys school. He spent a day there, living among the students and taking part in their activities while also revisiting his school days.

7) It’s Me, Zombie (3.4 million views)

The second part of his mystery house episode with band member j-hope turned into a haunted house experience with zombies flooding the hospital. They also celebrated the younger idol’s discharge from the military at the end of the episode.

8) Even Leaving the Military Wasn’t This Hard (3.1 million views)

The third episode of RUN JIN saw the idol working as an internet cafe waiter who served food to the kids gathered at the cafe. He also played games with the kids, and with every win, the number of kids in the room would reduce, thereby decreasing the idol’s workload.

9) Gymnastics Day (3 million views)

In this episode of RUN JIN, the idol learned gymnastics along with TXT’s Beomgyu with a coach, Olympian Yang Hak-seon, guiding them.

10) The Prince of Tennis (2.8 million views)

The last on the list is the collaborative episode with actor Lee Yi-kyung, a good friend of Jin. The two spent the day playing tennis alongside a pair of kids who were good at the sport.

RUN JIN is expected to conclude with the idol’s upcoming solo world tour called #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which is scheduled to make stops at several cities, including London, Amsterdam, Seoul, Dallas, and Osaka, from June 2025.

