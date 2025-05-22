"My ot7 family"— Fans emotional as BTS’ Jin calls members his “life savers” while talking about June reunion on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On May 21, 2025, BTS’ Jin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and melted hearts with a simple yet emotional moment. While promoting his second solo album, Echo, the singer was asked about the long-awaited BTS reunion happening in June.

Without hesitation, he shared that the members were his “lifesavers.” He added that he plans to honor them once they’re back together. Jin admitted that being alone had its moments, but nothing compares to being with the six others who have been his emotional backbone.

"It was great to be alone. But when they come back since they worked very hard, im going to honor them and give them great respect. They are my lifesavers, so i need to show my appreciation and take care of them," he said.

His statement came at a time when fans were already counting down the days until BTS reunites. Fans around the world were overwhelmed by the sincerity of his words. They flooded social media with phrases like “my OT7 family." An X user, @NeireJD, wrote,

"Oh my heart...my ot7 family . I'm NOT OKAY... I love them so much..I'm crying."

Fans took to social media with heartfelt messages. They called the singer’s words a reminder of BTS's bond. Many conveyed how much they missed the group’s presence together.

"This made my heart ache in the softest way… Your words carry so much warmth, Jin Hyung. The bond you all share is beyond words ,it’s family, it’s healing, it’s forever. We’ll honor them with you, always. Thank you for loving them the way you do," a netizen added.

"he called bts his life savers. he said bts saved his life. yeah that's it for today i'm going to sob in a corner goodbye," an X user remarked.

"THEY ARE MY LIFE SAVERS ???? OH BRING MY BOYS TOGETHER," another user commented.

"I really started crying listening to him talk about the other members. It was a bit of a reality check," a person wrote.

Others also joined in, saying moments like these prove why BTS continues to be not just a band, but a family.

"Omg this is so sweet, I'm crying, my family will soon be reunited," a fan commented.

"My lifesavers . No one loves bangtan more than bangtan," a user remarked.

":) lifesavers They’re more than just bandmates or colleagues. they’re a bond that goes beyond words," another person wrote.

Jin's Tonight Show appearance, album launch, and world tour: Everything we know

Jin’s second solo appearance on The Tonight Show was filled with energy, humor, and comfort. He not only performed his lead track Don’t Say You Love Me on a bed-themed stage set but also surprised everyone by switching seats with Jimmy Fallon to conduct a mock interview. From joking about Grammy nominations to debating how many butts humans have, the segment showcased the idol's comedic charm and comfort in the spotlight.

He also spoke briefly about meeting Tom Cruise on his reality show RUN JIN and hinted at what's to come on his solo tour. Echoing his signature blend of depth and playfulness, the idol promoted his new mini-album Echo.

In New York, Jin lit up the Empire State Building in colors representing his album: blue for hope, pink for love, yellow for happiness, and white for new beginnings. He thanked fans for being his strength, saying their love echoes through everything he does.

Furthermore, on May 23, he will host the Hi-Seokjin fan event in the US. Jin will also headline his first solo world tour, RUN SEOKJIN EP.TOUR, which will commence on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour spans 18 shows across nine cities, including Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam.

As for BTS, RM and V are set to be discharged on June 10, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11. SUGA’s alternative service will conclude on June 21. HYBE has clarified that plans for a full-group comeback are still underway.

