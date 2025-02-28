“Always OT7”- Fans emotional as j-hope plays BTS dance practice videos during 'Neuron' performance along with ARMY logo at HOTS Day 1

BTS j-hope kicked off his Hope On The Stage (HOTS) tour on February 28, 2025. Set to do a maiden 3-day concert in Seoul, the rapper performed a string of hits from his solo albums as well as the BTS' discography on the first day. One particular performance that made ARMYs (BTS fans) emotional was Neuron.

Neuron is a rap and hip-hop-based track from j-hope's 2024 EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1. This EP also served as the soundtrack for the documentary Hope on the Street. Meanwhile, rappers Gaeko and yoonmirae are also featured on Neuron, and the track signifies a new start with refreshed energy.

Fans were amazed to see dance practice videos of BTS' group choreographies displayed on the screen as j-hope performed the song on the first day of his tour.

"Always OT7!" one fan wrote on X.

"It’s forever ot7 even if they’re separated from one another, bring back my family," a fan said.

"They love each other even more than we love them," another fan replied.

"Neuron being the last song with the lyrics flashed on the screen together with bts practice videos.... OH MY HEART," a user wrote.

Neuron was the last song of the set as the concert came to a conclusion on day 1. In addition to BTS' dance practice videos, the logos for the group and ARMY were also displayed on the screen in their signature purple color. The logos were drawn with square, pixel shapes, flanking a purple heart in the middle. Fans loved the tribute to the septet, as their comments on X read:

"#JHOPE singing #BTS songs, projected BTS Logo and BTS Dance practice video while he performed! PLEASE BRING MY FAMILY BACK," a fan wrote.

"And notice how BTS' logo came first before the heart and before ARMY's logo. BTS loves ARMY. That's it. That's the tweet," another fan commented.

"They never forget to show us how much they love us," one fan replied.

Reportedly, BTS members Suga, V, and Jungkook also attended the concert, as images and videos from the event went viral across social media. However, there is no official confirmation of the members' attendance. Meanwhile, Jin has returned from Milan Fashion Week and fans are expecting to see him at the concert soon.

A look at BTS members j-hope and Jin's activities after military discharge

BTS' j-hope and Jin are the only two active members of the group at the moment, as RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are currently completing their mandatory military service. They are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

Jin and j-hope began their activities immediately after their military discharge, in June and October 2024 respectively. Jin released his solo debut album Happy and also resumed filming for his variety show, Run Jin. Meanwhile, j-hope made his presence known by attending fashion showcases and teasing new music.

He was recently featured on Don Toliver and Speedy's LV Bag along with Pharrell Williams. The BTS rapper has also teased a new solo track, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel), set to release on March 7, 2025.

Read More: "This is so cute" — Fans gush as j-hope announces special offline event "Sweet Dreamland" for "Sweet Dreams" release

