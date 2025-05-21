"This is so pretty!!"– Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jin lights up the Empire State Building in symbolic Echo colours

On May 21, 2025, BTS member Jin celebrated his second solo album Echo in New York City. The Empire State Building lit up in the album’s colors—blue for hope, pink for love, yellow for happiness, and white for new beginnings. Jin attended the lighting ceremony and gave a short speech about how music brings people together, just like the lights brighten the city.

Ad

He thanked the ARMY (BTS fanbase) for being his strength and inspiration. The event also included a live performance of Don't Say You Love Me, the title track from Echo, delivered by the idol against the glowing Manhattan night. The moment was celebratory as it set the tone for his upcoming fan events and media appearances in the U.S. In his speech, he said,

“Blue for hope, pink for love , yellow for joy and white for new beginnings. Thank you for always being my inspiration and strength and for being an echo that resonates loudly around the world, I want to say that your love is what makes this all possible."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to social media to share their excitement. An X user, @cha_yoonginuuna, wrote,

"Oh my God! The colors illuminated at the Empire State Building were totally echo themed~ This is so pretty!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

They praised the beauty and meaning of the colours. Many said the event felt magical and expressed pride in how far the singer had come.

"this might be the prettiest lights thats been on the empire state," a fan commented.

"Kim Seokjin, from Paris Olympics torchbearer to Seoul ambassador and now the Empire State Building lighting up in your honor—you continue to inspire. You are cherished as both an artist and an individual. We are truly proud of you!!," a user mentioned.

Ad

"How beautiful Empire State Building , it shines brightly with sparkling colors of lights according to the colors of the Echo album," another person wrote.

"I'm overwhelmed! This event was so amazing. BTS did pretty much the same thing with the Empire State Building in 2019 so this made me nostalgic too . The Echo colors look so pretty on the Building top too," a netizen added.

Ad

Some called the lighting ceremony a perfect visual of his album’s message. They thanked the Empire State Building for honoring the artist.

"Thank you for honoring & appreciating our Silver Voice, our WWH, our beloved," an X user wrote.

"Classy people have a classy taste," a fan remarked.

"Thank you so much for having him there," a netizen commented.

More on Jin’s upcoming schedule, U.S. appearances, and the highly anticipated tour

Echo is Jin's second solo mini-album. It is a deeply personal collection that reflects on complex feelings of loss, love, memories, and healing. The K-pop artist was involved in penning much of the lyrics and imparted an intimate mood to the record. Lead single Don't Say You Love Me is a wistful yet comforting pop ballad that tells the bittersweet end of a relationship.

Ad

After the New York ceremony, Jin will guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 22. It will introduce his music to a larger global audience. On May 23, he will also meet fans in person at the Hi-Seokjin special event in the city.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adding to the excitement, Jin will embark on his first solo world tour titled RUN SEOKJIN EP. TOUR this summer. The tour will begin in South Korea and travel across Asia, North America, and Europe. Here are the confirmed dates:

June 28–29 : Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium July 5–6 : Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall July 12–13 : Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17–18 : Anaheim, USA – Honda Center

: Anaheim, USA – Honda Center July 22–23 : Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center

: Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center July 26–27 : Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena

: Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena July 30–31 : Newark, USA – Prudential Center

: Newark, USA – Prudential Center August 5–6 : London, UK – The O2

: London, UK – The O2 August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Ad

The tour not only marks Jin’s grand return to the stage but also builds anticipation for BTS’ full group reunion expected in June 2025, as all members complete their military duties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More