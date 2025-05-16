“This is so wholesome”- Fans emotional as Jin expresses pride over BTS members reaching higher ranks in the military before their discharge

BTS’ Jin recently mentioned all his bandmates and expressed how proud he is of how far they’ve come in their military service. On May 16, during a Weverse live, he shared that all the members have now reached higher ranks, and it fills him with pride.

Jin also mentioned that he knows they’re supporting him no matter where they are, and that thought brings him joy and keeps him going.

His words were:

“They’re now on a higher rank. I feel so proud of them. Just knowing they’re supporting me, it makes me feel happy.”

What prompted Jin to speak about this was the arrival of his members in the comments during his live stream. His heartfelt mention of his younger brothers/bandmates became a touching moment for fans.

“Members bond is really strong and they know they have eo support and love,” a fan said.

Many responded in an emotional and vulnerable state, deeply moved by the bond they share. Some other fans commented,

“Can I cry in the corner,” a fan getting emotional.

“I LOVE THEM AND MISS THEM SO MUCH,” another fan exclaimed.

BTS members spam Jin's recent Weverse live

On May 16, “Jin 'ECHO' Comeback Live: PLAY TIME” was held on Weverse to celebrate the release of his new solo album ECHO. The live began at 5 PM KST. As the title suggested, “PLAY TIME” featured arcade-style games that he played while interacting with fans and answering their questions.

BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, j-hope, and V tuned in to watch this live broadcast. Their playful banter and hilarious comments in the chat added even more excitement and laughter for fans.

Jin gave a special shoutout to Jimin, thanking him for his support. He shared that Jimin had recently contacted and showered him with compliments about his work, which meant a lot to him.

At one point, after a series of funny remarks, Jimin even commented,

“Let’s see each other soon.”

Jin later jumped into the comment section himself, humorously asking his members to stop spamming the chat because he was trying to host an important live for his album release.

This Weverse live unexpectedly became a mini BTS reunion ahead of their real-life reunion expected in June. It gave fans a glimpse of the bond between the members, something they had deeply missed. For ARMY, it turned into a delightful and emotional day.

