“HE’S HISTORY” — Fans thrilled as BTS Jimin’s ‘Who’ snags 2025 BMI Pop Award, becoming only K-pop soloist with wins in two separate events

On May 13, 2025, BTS’ Jimin’s solo song Who earned a place among the “Most Performed Songs of the Year” at the 2025 BMI Pop Awards. The news came out through Instagram Stories clips shared by producers Kasual Kas (@kasualkas) and Tenroc (@tenroc), who worked on the song.

Last year, the BTS lead vocalist picked up the “Most Performed Song of the Year” award for Like Crazy at the BMI London Awards. This year, he has earned another BMI recognition. With this latest win, Jimin becomes the first K-pop solo act to take home two BMI trophies from two separate ceremonies.

The BMI Pop Awards recognize songs with the highest radio plays and streams in the U.S. over the past year. Who was one of the most rotated songs, earning it a place among the top-performed singles of 2025. ARMYs reacted positively to Bangtan Boy's latest recognition.

“HE’S HISTORY," an X user commented.

Back in Korea, Jimin is currently leading the polls for the Korean Wave honor at the 34th Seoul Music Festival, scheduled for June 21, 2025. As noted on May 10, he is ahead in both voting phases across platforms like Kpop Seoul, Fandom Chart, My1Pick, and JKFandom in Japan.

"Well deserved 💜," a fan remarked.

"Jimin is not active but he has the most performed songs of the year😭💛 Jimin can't be stopped! Jimin will be back home soon🤗💛," a user mentioned.

"JIMIN KEEP WINNING WHILE BEING CHRONICALLY INACTIVE 😭😭😭💛💛💛 ," a person shared.

Many praised him and celebrated his achievement with congratulatory messages.

"Huge Congrats JIMINNN," a netizen said.

"Proud of you, Jimin! Congratulations on all your achievements!," a viewer noted.

"Jiminnnn congratulations my love," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin sets global record with solo album sales and streaming milestones

BTS’ Jimin reached a new record, becoming the first solo act to surpass 10 million global album-equivalent sales with his solo projects Face (released in March 2023) and Muse (launched in July 2024). Both albums have individually sold over 5 million units worldwide, combining to break a global record for any solo act.

In separate news, Jimin also scored his 600th No. 1 on Spotify Korea’s Daily Top Song Chart. This makes him the only artist to ever hit that number since the chart began. His latest single Who from Muse, stayed at the top spot for 296 days in a row, even with zero official promotions.

Before that, Face’s lead track Like Crazy led the chart for 268 days straight. Other tracks that reached No. 1 include Angel Pt.1, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version). These tracks bring his total to five No. 1 tracks and a full 600 days at the top.

These figures reflect BTS Jimin's current reach on streaming platforms and his growing record as a solo artist. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory army service in South Korea. He began his service on December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate Jungkook. The two are expected to complete their enlistment by June 2025.

