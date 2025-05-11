On May 10, 2025, BTS' Jimin was reported as leading the race for the Korean Wave title at the forthcoming 34th Seoul Music Fest, set to occur on June 21, 2025. Jimin ranked first in both rounds of global voting done through Kpop Seoul, Fandom Chart, My1Pick, and Japan’s JKFandom.

The show, run by Sports Seoul since 1990, picks winners using music sales, fan votes, and expert panel scores. It is known for boosting K-pop’s global spotlight. Soon after the news, fans jumped online fast to celebrate his achievement.

"Congratulations deareast Jimin! We are so proud of you my love! Well-deserved!," an X user commented.

The 29-year-old is also up for the Main Trophy (Bonsang) and Solo World Pick. Last year, at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, he won a Bonsang alongside fellow BTS members Jungkook and Taehyung, while BTS as a group bagged the World Trend Artist award.

Admirers were delighted after the BTS member's numbers came in. They flooded social media with love, calling him "deserving" and expressing their pride in him. Many used emojis and nicknames like “Mimi” and “Jiminie” to show their devotion.

"Yaaaaaaaay I'm so happy 😭😭😭😭 congratulations mimi 🎉," a fan remarked.

"DESERVE!!!!! 😭😭 CONGRATULATIONS JIMINIE!! 🥹💛," a user mentioned.

"Omgggg proud of you my jimin🥹💜 ," a person shared.

Others also congratulated each other for the unity and love they showed while voting.

"My love for Jimin taught me a lot of new things, i guess im well equipped now more than ever before and ready for the next one and well done everyone one, we worked well so hard together, sometimes silently because we want to give him our all and the best and we did it," a netizen said.

"Hard work never goes in vain. I really love the passion, energy & unity everyone put into voting for Jimin. This is what happened when you focused & prioritized supporting the artist you love, not hating & bringing down others. I’m very proud of you PJMs 🫂🩷," a viewer noted.

"We did it! Every award Jimin gets feels like a gift to all of us. Thank you always for your love, PJMs ," another fan added.

BTS Jimin’s WHO reportedly loses a big chunk of Spotify plays

BTS Jimin’s solo track WHO allegedly saw a massive plunge in Spotify streams. Around 175 million plays disappeared between November 30, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The issue blew up online on May 3.

People on TheQoo and X shared screenshots of the stream count falling. The biggest dip hit between January 31 and February 1. WHO was the K-pop idol's first solo release after BTS members started going solo.

The track got major attention early on, pulling over 52 million streams in its first month. It even ranked among the top new songs at the time. Neither Spotify nor Jimin’s agency has made any official comments so far.

Elsewhere, all 29 sessions of BTS’ Jimin’s solo exhibit The Truth Untold in New York have completely sold out ahead of its May 31 debut. Showcasing his albums FACE and MUSE, the exhibit offers a deep dive into his creative journey.

