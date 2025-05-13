"THE KING THAT YOU ARE" — Fans react as BTS Jimin becomes first artist to reach 600 No.1s on Spotify Korea Daily Chart

On May 13, 2025, Star News reported that BTS' Jimin has achieved his 600th No.1 song on the Spotify Korea Daily Top Song Chart. He is the first and only act in the history of the chart to achieve this feat, as per the world's largest music platform.

The BTS member's second studio album, Muse, features the lead single, Who, which held the top spot on Spotify Korea's Daily Top Song Chart for 296 consecutive days immediately after its release. The song has achieved this accolade despite no official promotions.

The singer's previous album, Face, featured the title song Like Crazy, which ranked No. 1 on the chart for 268 days. Other songs by the singer that reached the top of the chart include Set Me Free Part 2, Angel Pt. 1, and Like Crazy (English Version). This achievement brings his total to five No. 1s and a record-breaking 600 days at the top of the chart, according to the same publication.

The Serendipity singer's 600 No. 1 hits are nearly four times the number of BTS, who hold the second-best record with 152 No. 1s on Spotify Korea's Daily Top Song Chart, as reported by Star News. He also topped Spotify Korea's Daily Top Artist chart as of May 11, 2025, with 650 No. 1s.

Fans took to the internet and expressed their excitement about the singer's latest achievement. One fan lauded him and called him "king."

"DOUBLE AND TRIPLED ! YALL HEARD CORRECTLY. THE KING THAT YOU ARE JIMIN," commented a fan on X.

Similar comments continued on X, where one fan called him "the Chart Landlord."

"Jimin’s not here to compete, he’s here to remind everyone else why they can’t," commented another fan on X.

"Like "I can do it for 600 days, why can't you"! " exclaimed another fan.

"Others have to pay rent to stay on the chart meanwhile Jimin (The Chart landlord). Staying on #1 for 600 days on S.Korea spotify," a fan remarked on X.

More reactions on X emphasized that he has achieved this accolade that is "combined, doubled and Tripled" more than other K-pop acts.

"What a Milestone. More than ALL other K-pop Soloists Combined, Doubled & Tripled," reacted another fan.

"That's my man! There's more to come....," wrote a fan on X.

"“combined, doubled and triple” superstar of the world," added another fan on X.

More about BTS Jimin and his solo albums, Face and Muse

The singer's debut solo album, Face, was released on March 24, 2023, and comprises five songs. The songs were co-written by the BTS member himself and were inspired by the emotions he felt during the pandemic. The album addresses themes of loneliness and finding freedom.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went on to become the 18th best-selling album worldwide in 2023. The album's lead single, Like Crazy, topped the Billboard Hot 100. This made the BTS vocalist the first Korean soloist to achieve this.

He released his second solo album, Muse, on July 19, 2024. The album comprises seven songs, and the lead singles are Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and Who. Who entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 14, and it went on to spend 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The song became the longest-charting song by a Korean soloist, surpassing his own group's single, Dynamite.

In other news, Jimin will be discharged from his mandatory military service along with his bandmates Jungkook, RM, V and Suga in June 2025.

