"So proud of him" -Fans cheer as BTS' Jin makes history with 'ECHO' debut on both UK official album and single charts

BTS' Jin has officially made a significant solo breakthrough in the UK music scene, according to a report by South Korean media outlet Star News published on May 24, 2025. The singer earned widespread praise from his fans as his second mini album, ECHO, debuted on both the UK Official Albums and Singles charts.

As per the UK Official Charts released on May 23 (local time), ECHO entered the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 63—marking the first time one of Jin's solo albums has landed on the chart. Star News reported that the album scored high across other key metrics, ranking No. 3 in Album Downloads, No. 8 in Album Sales, and No. 15 in Physical Albums.

BTS' Jin's album title track, Don't Say You Love Me, made its mark, debuting at No. 58 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, as per the outlet. It also dominated the sub-charts, ranking No. 1 in Single Downloads, Single Sales, and Physical Singles. This dual-chart entry places Jin among the few Korean soloists to achieve such a feat in the UK, one of the world's most competitive music markets.

Fans flooded social media with emotional and enthusiastic messages celebrating the BTS member's achievement. They, across social media, have been celebrating the achievement. One fan commented:

"He created a no skip album, the vocals are insane every single track is a bop, so proud of him, you better do him right & promote him the way he deserves!"

Many praised the quality of ECHO and BTS' Jin's vocal performance, while others called for greater promotion of his solo work.

"Congratulations Jin! The album deserves this and much more! Let's go higher, we can!" said one netizen.

"Congratulations to Seok Jin-ah for the precious record you have obtained despite the delay in delivery and the shortage of stock," wrote an X user.

"It's such an addictive album, it definitely deserves this and much, much more," posted another fan.

Fans are not only celebrating BTS' Jin's dual entry on the UK Official Charts but also rallying for him to receive the recognition he deserves. Many highlighted the album's impact and widespread appeal, while others urged BIGHIT to further support the achievements by requesting UK chart awards.

"All the songs in the album are good, so like the album title Echo, it is resonating all over the world Congratulations Seok Jin-ah I love you," wrote an individual on X.

"Jin is now eligible for 3 UK Chart specialist awards. Please request for the awards for Jin, as Jin has achieved a huge milestone and is eligible for them," posted on X user.

"BIGHIT Please request for the awards for Jin as Jin has achieved a huge milestone and is eligible for them," read a comment on X.

"Congratulations on entering the UK Official Single and Album Main Charts at the same time. Because the song is good..." added this fan.

BTS' Jin returns with emotional depth and artistic growth in second solo mini-album ECHO

Beyond the UK, BTS' Jin's album is performing exceptionally well on global platforms, per Star News. On Spotify, Don't Say You Love Me ranked No. 7 on the Weekly Top Songs Global (May 16–22) and surged to No. 2 on the Daily Top Songs Global chart as of May 22. The full album ECHO also entered Spotify's Weekly Top Albums Global at No. 11, reflecting its international reach.

Six months after his solo debut with Happy, BTS' Jin is back with a new project, which is already capturing global attention. His second mini-album, ECHO, released in May 2025, marks a significant step in his solo journey, both musically and personally.

The album features seven tracks, each exploring complex emotional terrain. From heartbreak and longing to growth and self-acceptance, ECHO gives listeners an intimate look into BTS' Jin's evolving artistry. The full tracklist includes:

Don't Say You Love Me (Title Track) Nothing Without Your Love Loser (featuring YENA) Rope It With the Clouds Background To Me, Today

BTS' Jin actively contributed to the songwriting and composition of four tracks—Nothing Without Your Love, Loser, Rope It, and With the Clouds—highlighting his growing role behind the scenes. The album draws on the creative input of an impressive team of collaborators, including Pdogg, Digital Farm Animals, Benjamin Samama, ADORA, Neil Ormandy, Francis Karel, Liv Miraldi, Yojiro Noda of Radwimps, and others.

Musically, ECHO showcases a broad spectrum of moods and sounds. The title track, Don't Say You Love Me, is a haunting ballad about love fading into memory, while Nothing Without Your Love reveals deep emotional vulnerability. Loser, a moody duet with YENA, explores self-doubt.

In contrast, Rope It delivers a boost of encouragement, championing the courage to chase dreams. With the Clouds paints a sentimental picture of long-lasting companionship. Background touches on the melancholy of being forgotten, and To Me, Today closes the album on a hopeful note, embracing self-acceptance and the present moment.

Beyond the music, BTS' Jin is set to launch his first solo fan concert tour, RUN SEOKJIN EP.TOUR, starting June 28 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will travel to nine cities across Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, allowing fans to see him perform his solo work live for the first time.

