"Their bond goes beyond music"— Fans get emotional as BTS' Jin tears up on Since Those Days, saying he'd give a kidney for his members

On May 25, 2025, BTS’ Jin left fans deeply moved after appearing on the Japanese variety show Since Those Days, hosted by Masaki Aiba. The emotional moment occurred during a traditional tea ceremony segment when the K-pop star was asked what a team means to him. Typically known for his bright and light-hearted personality, the singer's raw honesty took viewers by surprise.

He responded by saying that a team comprises people who support and complete what he lacks. Choking up, he added that he cherished the BTS members so much that he’d even consider donating a kidney if one of them were sick. The powerful confession instantly struck a chord with fans worldwide. As per the translations by an X user, @btsmemeories, he said,

"A team is made up of people who can make up for what I lack. That's what I mean, people who give me strength, people who support me. When a member says they're sick, I really think I value my members so much that I could even give them a kidney if they needed it."

Shortly after the episode aired, ARMYs flooded social media with emotional reactions. This showed how rare and touching it was to see the BTS star open up so sincerely.

"They grew up together, learned from each other, cried, laughed, fell, and always got back up hand in hand. Their bond goes beyond music, it was forged through time and hardship. BTS isn’t just a group. They’re a family. And that’s what makes them truly one of a kind," an X user wrote.

Many praised his loyalty and love for his group, and the moment added even more meaning to the anticipation surrounding BTS’ upcoming reunion. It is expected to take place in June when the rest of the members complete their military service.

"being with them for more than 13 years- taking care of them- now being here without them -knowing the struggles- those hit him so bad i guess Oh my baby just last few days…," a fan commented.

"Dont see him talk with so many emotions often . Im tearing up," an X user added.

"His face no smile no humor that’s what made me more emotional he’s so serious and genuine the way he love his members ah jin BTS are so lucky to have you," another netizen remarked.

"You can see him tearing up .. trying his hardest not to break down... My babies," a person said.

Others also joined in praising the bond among the septet that grew over several years.

"we are not ready for the reunion...the boys went through so many things if it was that hard for us imagine them...may god rewards them with all the beautiful things in the world," another user commented.

"Oh, to stan a group who loves each other like they're each other's everything! No jealousy, no conflict, just understanding, caring and a heart filled with immense love for their fans and each other," a fan remarked.

"This is the kind of stuff that makes me lose my shit! The way these men love each other!!," a person added.

Jin’s other heartfelt confessions, latest solo album, and tour dates for RUN SEOKJIN EP. TOUR

This isn't the first time Jin has spoken openly about the significance of BTS in his life. Just days earlier, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he called the members his "life savers." He shared that he planned to honor them and show appreciation once they reunite.

He mentioned how being alone had its moments, but nothing compares to being with the six people who have always stood by him.

“It was great to be alone. But when they come back, since they worked very hard I’m going to honor them and give them great respect. They are my lifesavers, so I need to show my appreciation and take care of them,” he said.

Recently, Jin released his second solo album, Echo. It includes songs like Don’t Say You Love Me and Loser (ft. Yena). The album focuses on themes of love, separation, and emotional growth.

It was celebrated with a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building. During the event, Jin thanked fans for their constant support. The colors blue, pink, yellow, and white lit up the skyline to symbolize hope, love, joy, and new beginnings.

As part of his solo journey, Jin will kick off his RUN SEOKJIN EP. TOUR starting June 28. Following are the dates for the world tour:

June 28–29: Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5–6: Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

July 12–13: Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17–18: Anaheim, USA – Honda Center

July 22–23: Dallas, USA – American Airlines Center

July 26–27: Tampa, USA – Amalie Arena

July 30–31: Newark, USA – Prudential Center

August 5–6: London, UK – The O2

August 9–10: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

With BTS’ reunion just weeks away, Jin’s recent appearances and messages are building even more excitement.

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More