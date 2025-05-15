"SEE YOU IN 27 DAYS"- ARMY countdown begins as BTS' Jungkook shares excitement over military discharge, encourages support for Jin & j-hope

On May 15, 2025, BTS' Jungkook stirred excitement among fans during a Weverse live interaction. The idol, set to be discharged from military service in just 27 days, happily chatted with ARMY (BTS fandom) and shared his enthusiasm about returning soon. He expressed his joy and said he couldn't wait to meet ARMY and was heading to the gym to work out. He specifically mentioned the workout was for "shoulder day."

The singer also took a moment to remind fans to show support for his fellow members, Jin and j-hope. The duo has already been discharged from their military duties in June and October 2024, respectively. He mentioned both working hard on their projects and asked the ARMY to cheer for them. As translated by an X user, @dalbitbangtan, he said,

"What are you doing?/ Have you been doing well? Heheh ./ I'll be leaving soon. / Now I guess I'll go workout / Today's shoulders/Hobi Hyung & Jin Hyung are working hard, so please show them lots of love ARMY! Heheheh / ARMY also, take care of your health! . We'll see each other soon heheh."

This light-hearted interaction led to fans flooding social media. They shared their excitement and even started a countdown for his return. An X user, @acekoomi, wrote,

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JUNGKOOK. CANNOT WAIT TO SEE YOU IN 27 DAYS."

Many celebrated his playful Weverse interaction and joked that they weren't ready for his post-military physique. Others appreciated his heartfelt shout-out to Jin and j-hope. They appreciated the strong bond among BTS members.

"How much fackin bigger do you want them shoulders mayn," an X user wrote.

"He in fact said "HOBI hyung" but Weverse decided to make it super formal for some reason I love my supportive sweet, love each other too much tannies soo so much!!," a fan commented.

"MY BAAABIESSS + jk always supportibg his hyungs Agh," a person remarked.

"THE WAY I CAN CLEARLY IMAGINE HIS HAPPY FACE AND THAT LIGHT LAUGH WHILE TYPING ON WEVERSE," another fan wrote.

Many playfully remarked that Jungkook seemed cheerful and thrilled about his upcoming discharge. They also stated that they could tell this simply from how he responded with casual slang in his messages.

"jungkook used “ㅎ“ (light laughing sound) 8 TIMES in the span of 10 minutes. he’s SO HAPPY!!!! jungkook is so happy to be back soon!!," a fan added.

"Adding "haha" at the end of every sentence the way I use "lol" Jk kin fr," another user wrote.

"My baby is really happy to come back," an X user mentioned.

More about Jungkook, BTS' military service, and upcoming reunion

Jungkook was active on Instagram as well. He updated his pet dog Bam's Instagram profile. The profile now has a new display picture and a verified blue checkmark.

Jungkook's discharge marks another step toward BTS' complete reunion, which is anticipated to happen next month. Jin and j-hope were the first to complete their military service. The duo dived straight back into their activities soon after their discharge. Jin is currently preparing for his global RUN SEOKJIN tour. He is also set to release his second solo album, Echo.

On the other hand, j-hope is on his solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE, which recently announced its final leg in Goyang Stadium. Meanwhile, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are all preparing to return next month, with SUGA too wrapping up his public service role on June 21.

Fans are already anticipating BTS's first full reunion. Moreover, it is expected to coincide with the group's anniversary in June 2025. This upcoming event is being hailed as one of the most anticipated comebacks in K-pop history.

