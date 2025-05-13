"Lowkey shady"– Fans outraged as Netflix's Screwballs seemingly omits BTS' Suga and Jungkook from military mention during Jin's appearance

On May 12, 2025, BTS's Jin re-appeared on Netflix's variety show Screwballs! His guest spot spans episodes 13 to 15, and was kicked off with episode 13. The episode was filled with Jin’s playful charm and witty banter. He even joked about bringing his fellow BTS members onto the show once they complete their military service.
During a segment where the show's captions listed the BTS members still serving in the military, only RM, Jimin, and V were mentioned. Fans of the K-pop group were quick to point out that Suga and Jungkook's names were seemingly missing.
Jungkook is serving as an active-duty soldier in the military, whereas Suga is fulfilling his service as a public service worker. The oversight made the fans upset. They took to social media to express their disappointment. An X user wrote,
"Ugh they did it again, it's so annoying when these shows try to be lowkey shady, like dude the next to finish their military service are v, jimin, rm, jk and suga."
Many questioned why the show would omit two members who are still enlisted. They called the move "lowkey shady" and accused Screwballs! of being dismissive.
"Please can they include all members," an X user wrote.
""next to finish their military duty are rm, Jimin and v..." ??? Why didn't they mention jk and yoongi," a fan commented.
"They dint show jk and suga's name maybe it was a mistake ?" another X user wrote.
Many felt that this wasn’t just a mistake but part of a larger pattern of overlooking Suga’s contributions. Some fans suggested it might be linked to Suga's quiet presence in the media following last year’s DUI-related investigation.
"Why did the show not include suga’s name ? Are they mad ?" a fan commented.
"How long are they going to drag Yoongi with that one incident?? And Jk?? What did he do to you??" an X user wrote.
"They didn't show suga's name," another person added.
More about Jin’s post-military activities and upcoming projects
Jin has been actively engaging with fans through various projects since he completed his military service. His return to the entertainment world extends beyond variety shows. His second solo mini-album, Echo, is set for release on May 16, 2025. The album includes seven tracks, with the lead single Don’t Say You Love Me.
In addition to his album release, Jin is preparing for his first-ever solo tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. It will begin on June 28 in Goyang, Korea. The tour will span multiple locations, including Japan, the United States, the UK, and Europe.
Jin has also been actively participating in various philanthropic efforts. He recently donated 100 million won to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital on Children's Day. His charitable work has always been a significant part of his public image.
With BTS's full reunion slated for mid-2025, anticipation is building for their group comeback.