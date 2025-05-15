"Please have mercy on us" — Fans react hilariously, fearing BTS' Jungkook's transformation as the idol teases shoulder day workout ahead of discharge

BTS's Jungkook, aka Jeon Jung-kook, once again sent fans into a playful frenzy after his latest interaction on Weverse. On May 15, 2025, the singer shared a series of posts on Weverse, giving fans an update on his day, including plans to hit the gym. However, his casual mention of "shoulder day" sparked a wave of humorous 'panic' among ARMYs.

"I’m about to go work out now. Today is shoulder day," the youngest BTS member revealed.

This simple comment left fans both excited and overwhelmed, anticipating that the idol might emerge from service looking even more sculpted than before.

The reactions came shortly after a viral moment earlier this month when professional bodybuilder Choi Han-jin shared photos of Jeon alongside fellow BTS member V. Despite wearing a loose black T-shirt, Jeon's noticeably bulked-up physique, especially his broad shoulders, caught fans off guard and quickly became a trending topic.

With him hinting at further shoulder workouts, fans took to social media to jokingly plead with the star. Many expressed mock concern online, quipping that they might be unable to handle his upgraded visuals once he returns to the spotlight. One fan humorously commented:

"Bro i can already run marathons across the width of them, please have mercy on us"

ARMYs flooded X with exaggerated pleas, jokes, and memes, playfully bracing themselves for what they fear might be an even muscular Jungkook.

"Jungkook please think of my well-being. I still need to be here for your return," said one netizen.

"WHAT ARE YOU SAYING, THOSE SHOULDERS ARE NOT SHOULDERS, THEY HAVE BECOME A BRIDGE. STOP THE SHOULDER WORK NOW," commented an X user.

"Y'all he is gonna be double the size he went in Can't wait for those i want a big boy edits," mentioned another fan.

"SOMEONE STOP HIM HE'S ALREADY BIG AND BUFF NOT GOOD FOR OUR HEALTH," read a comment on X.

As Jungkook's shoulder day update made its way across social media, fans couldn't hold back their dramatic yet playful responses. As the countdown to his discharge narrowed to just weeks, ARMYs expressed their mock distress over the singer's unstoppable fitness journey, blending humor with admiration.

"JUNGKOOK will workout for his shoulders as if its not 2 meters we are soo cooked," wrote an individual on X.

"26 days to go, and Jungkook just casually walks into Weverse like he doesn't cause global meltdowns. Sir, we were barely holding it together-and then you show up saying you're working your shoulders out like it's no big deal? Like what do you want us to do with this information?" said one fan.

"Jungkook if your shoulders get any bigger than this i fear i may never be able to function normally again," posted this X user,

Jungkook's military journey and surprise call with Jimin on j-hope's birthday livestream reveal glimpse of army life

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin enlisted in the South Korean Army on December 12, 2023, as active-duty soldiers to fulfill their obligatory military service. They both attended basic training at the Army's 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, completing the demanding five-week course.

Jungkook was subsequently placed in the same unit, where he was a military cook — a role with a grueling physical load and long hours, reportedly.

His hard work and dedication in this difficult role received unanimous admiration from both the public and fans alike. They expressed respect for his down-to-earth demeanor and strong work ethic. The BTS idol was promoted to Sergeant by March 2025.

In a surprise moment on February 18, 2025, Jimin and Jungkook surprised fans with a phone call amidst j-hope's birthday livestream on Weverse. Their surprise arrival excited fans, as the ARMYs got a glimpse into their lives in service in a rare way.

In the course of the call, Jimin shared that the two of them were rooming together in their military base and hinted that they had more stories from their time in service to share with fans. While they didn't tell them the details, the call ended with them telling how much they missed j-hope and ARMY.

Jeon Jung-kook is set to complete his military service on June 11, 2025, the same day as his bandmate Jimin. Meanwhile, fellow BTS members Suga, RM, and V, who are also currently serving, are scheduled to finish their duties around the same period in June 2025.

