“JK's influence is undeniable”— ARMY reacts as Mongolian media spotlights Jungkook’s cultural legacy through fan-funded skywalk renovation

On Wednesday, May 14, the Montsame Mongolian News Agency released an article revealing that the Chinese fans of BTS' Jungkook funded the renovation of the skywalk at the historical monument, Haedong Younggung Temple. The article highlighted how they were impressed to witness that Korean pop culture's influence has been both metaphorically and literally building bridges across Asia.
The news agency described this emotion as soft power anchored in shared admiration. Following this revelation and description of Jungkook's fandom's capabilities, many netizens were impressed with the generosity of the Chinese ARMYs. Additionally, they praised the idol's undying impact and influence on his fans.
One fan tweeted:
"Wow this is amazing, JK's influence is undeniable."
"Truly heartwarming! Chinese fans honoring Jung kook by supporting cultural preservation shows how deep and positive his influence really is. So much respect for their beautiful gesture," said a fan on X.
"Isn't that fantastic! The love is spread around... And fhat is the beauty of BTS and our J.K.," added another fan.
"This act showcases Jungkook’s profound influence, inspiring his fans to contribute positively to cultural preservation and community projects, extending his impact beyond music," stated a fan.
More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the recent generous actions by the Chinese fans of BTS' Jungkook.
"Wonderful! A big thank you to Jung Kook's Chinese fans. What a great initiative on their part," added an X user.
"Wow impact .. Grateful for Jk Chinese fbs," said a netizen.
"Jung-kook and Jung-kook’s fans I’m proud of you both..," commented another X user.
All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his recent solo activities
BTS' Jungkook, or Jeon Jung-kook, is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013, alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He stands as one of the vocalists of the group, and other members on the vocal line include V, Jimin, and Jin.
While the idol continued to excel in his activities as a BTS member, he also established a solo career on the sidelines. After starting out with a few solo tracks under BTS albums such as Euphoria, My Time, etc., he also released some independent tracks through SoundCloud, like Still With You in 2020, which was a gift to ARMYs for the group's debut anniversary.
Jungkook also put forth a few more solo tracks through collaboration, such as Left and Right with Charlie Puth, Stay Alive with SUGA, and more. However, his official solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first single, Seven feat. Latto, and 3D feat. Jack Harlow in September 2023.
The same year, the idol released a full-length album in November called GOLDEN, with Standing Next to You as the title track.
Around December of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. One other music release that he put out was Never Let Go, a pre-recorded single that was released for BTS' 11th debut anniversary in June 2024. Around September 2024, he also released a documentary called I Am Still, which showcased a glimpse of the making of GOLDEN.
Jungkook is set to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.