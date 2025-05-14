“JK's influence is undeniable”— ARMY reacts as Mongolian media spotlights Jungkook’s cultural legacy through fan-funded skywalk renovation

On Wednesday, May 14, the Montsame Mongolian News Agency released an article revealing that the Chinese fans of BTS' Jungkook funded the renovation of the skywalk at the historical monument, Haedong Younggung Temple. The article highlighted how they were impressed to witness that Korean pop culture's influence has been both metaphorically and literally building bridges across Asia.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The news agency described this emotion as soft power anchored in shared admiration. Following this revelation and description of Jungkook's fandom's capabilities, many netizens were impressed with the generosity of the Chinese ARMYs. Additionally, they praised the idol's undying impact and influence on his fans.

One fan tweeted:

"Wow this is amazing, JK's influence is undeniable."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Truly heartwarming! Chinese fans honoring Jung kook by supporting cultural preservation shows how deep and positive his influence really is. So much respect for their beautiful gesture," said a fan on X.

"Isn't that fantastic! The love is spread around... And fhat is the beauty of BTS and our J.K.," added another fan.

Ad

"This act showcases Jungkook’s profound influence, inspiring his fans to contribute positively to cultural preservation and community projects, extending his impact beyond music," stated a fan.

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the recent generous actions by the Chinese fans of BTS' Jungkook.

"Wonderful! A big thank you to Jung Kook's Chinese fans. What a great initiative on their part," added an X user.

Ad

"Wow impact .. Grateful for Jk Chinese fbs," said a netizen.

"Jung-kook and Jung-kook’s fans I’m proud of you both..," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jungkook, or Jeon Jung-kook, is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013, alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He stands as one of the vocalists of the group, and other members on the vocal line include V, Jimin, and Jin.

Ad

While the idol continued to excel in his activities as a BTS member, he also established a solo career on the sidelines. After starting out with a few solo tracks under BTS albums such as Euphoria, My Time, etc., he also released some independent tracks through SoundCloud, like Still With You in 2020, which was a gift to ARMYs for the group's debut anniversary.

Ad

Jungkook also put forth a few more solo tracks through collaboration, such as Left and Right with Charlie Puth, Stay Alive with SUGA, and more. However, his official solo debut was in July 2023 with the release of his first single, Seven feat. Latto, and 3D feat. Jack Harlow in September 2023.

The same year, the idol released a full-length album in November called GOLDEN, with Standing Next to You as the title track.

Ad

Around December of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. One other music release that he put out was Never Let Go, a pre-recorded single that was released for BTS' 11th debut anniversary in June 2024. Around September 2024, he also released a documentary called I Am Still, which showcased a glimpse of the making of GOLDEN.

Jungkook is set to be discharged from his mandatory military service in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More