BTS’ Jungkook continues his record-breaking streak on Billboard global charts with ‘Seven’ despite military hiatus

Jungkook of BTS has continued his streak of records with his hit solo song Seven. This song has now achieved the longest-charting record for an Asian solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. This record was announced on May 13, 2025, by MBC News via Naver.
Released in July 2023, Seven has remained on the Billboard Global 200 chart for 94 consecutive weeks and currently ranks at 135. This marks the first time an Asian solo artist has maintained such a long presence on the said chart.
The track initially debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the main singles chart, and stayed there for 15 weeks. Additionally, Seven topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for 9 consecutive weeks and the Global 200 chart for 7 consecutive weeks.
This dual dominance earned Jungkook a historic achievement that made him the first Asian artist to simultaneously hold the No. 1 position on both charts for 7 straight weeks, setting an all-time record.
MBC News also reported these achievements during their live television broadcast. This shows the impact and the strong hold the song has had on the fans for over a year.
Jungkook's Seven is one of the most successful K-pop songs of all time on platforms like Billboard and Spotify
Jungkook’s solo debut track, Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, from his album GOLDEN, continues to make waves across the globe even while he serves in the military. Released just a month before his enlistment, the song has been able to maintain its presence on the global charts.
On March 17, 2025, Seven entered Spotify’s list of the "Top 90 most-streamed songs." This achievement also earned Jungkook a Guinness World Record. In the same month, it also became the first music video by a K-pop soloist to surpass 500 million views on YouTube on its debut.
The track already holds two more Guinness World Records. One for being the most-streamed K-pop solo song within a single week and another for being the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. As of now, Seven stands at a figure of 2.3 billion streams on the platform.
Beyond music, Jungkook recently became the first artist to receive four major honors in a single year. He was recognized by the Met Gala, Madame Tussauds, the Korean Folk Museum, and Guinness World Records.
With his military service ending in less than a month, fans are eagerly anticipating his return, both as a solo artist and as a member of BTS.