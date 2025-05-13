"So proud" — Fans react as BTS Jungkook’s ‘GOLDEN: The Moment’ NYC exhibition ends with highest rated show, with 22 sold-out sessions 

BTS Jungkook's individual showcase, GOLDEN: The Moments, concluded its run in New York on May 11, 2025. Staged at 30 Wall Street, the exhibit ran for a month, beginning on April 11.

Ad

Put together by HYBE INSIGHT, the showcase featured pieces tied to the 27-year-old's debut album GOLDEN, from visuals and snaps to personal items and exclusive clips. The exhibition recorded heavy attendance, with 22 22 final-day time slots fully booked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Based on feedback from the Fever platform and mobile app, the exhibition secured a user rating of 4.9 out of 5, ranking as the top-reviewed event on the site so far. Admirers celebrated the BTS' maknae's exhibition success online, calling it proof of his global impact.

"Thank you for bringing it in NY . Flew to LA last year to see it too. So proud of Jungkook achievements," an X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many people are calling the BTS star's exhibition the "best," saying it was "special."

"Such a lovely space where I could feel the start of Jungkook’s solo journey. So happy I got to visit 3 times and each time was truly special. Thanks for the amazing exhibition. Special thanks to the sweet staff I met on 4/15 from Korea!," a netizen said.

Ad

"We love it ! One of the Best experience,we did it last week!," a viewer noted.

"The best thing i ever experienced!! 10/10," another fan added.

Other fans are hoping the next stop will be in more locations.

"Please consider taking the exhibition to Europe and other Asian countries. Jungkook has many dedicated fans all over the world," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Since Jungkook has fans all over the world, we hope you'll think about bringing it to more countries. It would be so great to have it in Europe too," a user mentioned.

"We would like to experience it in France, in Paris. We love Jungkook, we support Jungkook, please give us this chance too," a person shared.

Ad

More about BTS' Jungkook’s GOLDEN: THE MOMENT exhibit

Ad

BTS Jungkook's solo exhibit GOLDEN: THE MOMENT kicked off on April 11, 2025. It was held at 30 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. BIGHIT MUSIC made the reveal on February 26, 2025, sharing a poster on their online channels.

Tickets were made available on March 4, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time, with further instructions on how to purchase shared later by the agency. The exhibit was put together by Paradise E&A and Monday Morning Creative Lab, with MMCL USA handling the stateside logistics.

Ad

It was accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities, and open to fans ages five and up. Operating on a scheduled-entry format, the exhibition opened on weekdays from 12 pm to 8 pm, with the last ticketed entry at 7 pm.

The exhibit ran from 10 am to 9 pm on weekends, with final access granted at 8:30 pm. Each guest was allotted a 60-minute window inside the venue. Sales for the exhibition began on March 4, and the first available session sold out within minutes.

Ad

The event soared to the No. 1 spot on the Fever ticketing platform, maintaining that position for two consecutive weeks by March 12, 2025. It was also recorded as the year's top-selling solo exhibition in New York City thus far. Shortly after tickets launched, the event secured a place in Fever's global top 10.

To mark the success of his album GOLDEN, BTS Jungkook held his first display in Seoul from August 30 to September 22, 2024. It later toured Los Angeles and Tokyo, allowing fans to enjoy the experience in person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More