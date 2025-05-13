From Still With You to Seven: BTS' Jungkook becomes only K-soloist with most songs with 300M Spotify streams

BTS' Jungkook has written history, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to have most songs surpass over 300 million plays on Spotify. On May 11, 2025, the BTS vocalist etched a new record under his name as his solo song Still With You crossed 300 million streams on the Swedish music service platform.
Still With You was released on SoundCloud on June 5, 2020, to commemorate BTS' 7th debut anniversary. It was one of the official songs released as a gift for fans and was later made available on Spotify and other major music service apps on July 3, 2023.
It took Still With You approximately 678 days to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, it has crossed 112 million plays and 2 million likes on SoundCloud. Jungkook has demonstrated his vocal skills and talents through many other solo tracks. As per World Music Awards on X, Still With You became Jungkook's latest solo track, and it helped him become the first solo act in K-pop to achieve a maximum number of songs with 300 million streams.
Jungkook's songs with 300 million streams:
- Seven featuring Latto (Explicit Ver.)—2.3 billion streams
- Standing Next to You—1.1 billion streams
- Left and Right with Charlie Puth—1 billion streams
- 3D featuring Jack Harlow—880 million streams
- Dreamers featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi—475 million streams
- Stay Alive—341 million streams
- Still With You—300 million streams (new)
BTS' Jungkook's recent achievements across different media: music, exhibition, and docu-film
In July 2023, BTS' Jungkook began his solo music journey through the global hit track Seven featuring American rapper Latto. The singer released his first studio album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. The all-English-language album featured renowned artists, including Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Jack Harlow, and more.
He debuted on the Hanteo Charts, making the record for highest first-day sales, with GOLDEN selling over 2.14 million album units within a day of its release. Notably, no K-pop solo artist has surpassed this milestone created by the BTS member. Shortly after the album release, Jungkook began his military conscription on December 12, 2023, with fellow group member Jimin.
Notably, his discharge is drawing close, and he continues to make records through his solo music released back in 2023. On May 10, 2025, Jungkook made another surprising record as he spent over 700 days on the Global Spotify Artists Chart, becoming the longest-charting Asian artist.
HYBE INSIGHT held the 'GOLDEN: The Moment' exhibition in New York from April 11 to May 11, 2025, showcasing some memorable moments from the making of the record. According to Fever, the exhibition is the highest-rated event on the platform, achieving around 4.9/5 ratings.
Jungkook's solo documentary film, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, has received a great response from the audience and has become the highest-selling film by a solo Asian act in Japan. With the film's success, it will mark its television debut in Japan on June 8, 2025. CS Broadcasting's TBS Channel 1 is set to air the documentary film at 8 pm JST.
Jungkook is expected to be discharged along with his fellow BTS member Jimin on June 12, 2025, a day before their 12th anniversary. As per Sports Hankooki, the group will reportedly prepare for their music comeback. Furthermore, reports suggest that besides group activities, Jungkook will also work on solo music.
Notably, BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to confirm the BTS maknae's upcoming solo music reports.