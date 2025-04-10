"My kings will always rule!”: Fans react as BTS' Jungkook & V are the only two K-pop soloists on 2024 Hallyu White Paper's Top 15 album sales list

BTS' Jungkook and V are reported to be the only two solo K-pop artists to make it to the 2024 Hallyu White Paper's top 15 album sales list. Recently, the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) unveiled its 2024 Hallyu White Paper research, which revealed that Jungkook sold 2,702,453 cumulative physical album units of GOLDEN between 2023 and 2024.
Meanwhile, V sold 2,250,093 album units of Layover during the same period. BTS members Jungkook and V ranked 12th and 13th, respectively, on the Top 15 cumulative physical album sales list. They are the only two K-pop solo acts to achieve this distinction among groups like SEVENTEEN, TXT, Stray Kids, aespa, and others.
Furthermore, this marks a significant milestone for the two idols, as they have only reached this through the debut solo albums released in 2023. As the news spread across social media, fans couldn't help but celebrate the moment. They turned to X to congratulate the artists on their achievement.
"The only 2 solo artists on the list of top 15. When you have talent, no one can hold you back! Fans will go and spend hard earned money to support good music and fabulous artists. (not just sit on an internet cafe) My kings will always rule!," a fan said.
"Ahh... Taehyung and Jungkook are amazing. Congratulations," a user stated.
"It's amazing that V and Jungkook are ranked so high individually among all the group members. As expected. Congratulations to both of them," a netizen mentioned.
On the other hand, some fans criticized BIGHIT MUSIG and HYBE for allegedly not acknowledging Jungkook and V's solo success.
"Jungkook and Taehyung are the best, the only soloists on the list. Don't you find it "interesting" that the Company treats like sh*t only these two that are their best sellers and most famous?? Bcs for me it is...," a fan commented.
"When a company is jealous and vindictive towards its BEST AND MOST POWERFUL ARTISTS, it has already failed...," another fan commented.
"Tae and Jk the ONLY ONE WITH THEIR SOLO WORK..This too will be ignored by the company and the fd. You continue to exalt the fraudulent, but the REALITY IS THIS," a user reacted.
More about BTS' Jungkook & V's solo success in the last two years
BTS's Jungkook released his first solo album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. In 2024, he debuted his solo documentary film, I AM STILL, which highlights his personal journey in pursuing solo endeavors. The film gained recognition as the highest-ranked K-pop documentary regarding Korean film exports, reportedly earning over 9.9 million USD despite limited screenings worldwide.
Furthermore, BTS' V became the most searched K-pop idol from January to March 2025, according to Google's records. Despite being inactive on social media due to his military service, he secured the top position in search trends in 71 out of 79 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and many others. According to Wikipedia, Kim Taehyung was once again the most searched male pop star in the world in 2024, ranking at No. 6.
Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook and V began their mandatory military conscription in December 2023. The two members are expected to complete their service in June 2025.