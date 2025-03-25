"Taehyung’s personality shines brighter than his face"- Fans react to Sung Dong-il & BTS' V's long time friendship despite age difference

Reply 1988 star Sung Dong-il recently appeared on actor Ryu Jin’s YouTube channel, opening up about his friendship with BTS’ V. On March 24, 2025, Ryu Jin unveiled the second part of the episode featuring Sung Dong-il, where they spoke about how the Pawn actor is friends with young K-pop idols despite the age difference.

Sung Dong-il is 60 years old, born on April 27, 1964, while Kim Taehyung is 25 years old, born on December 30, 1995. Ryu Jin, fascinated about his friendship with V said,

“I've never seen someone like this hyung (Dong-il) contact an idol at this (Dong-il's) age. Even before... Hyung? ... What was it? Do you still talk to him on the phone sometimes? With BTS?”

Sung Dong-il revealed that he was still in contact with the Layover singer. He shared that the BTS member was currently in Chuncheon, where his military base is located. He said,

“He sent me a text. He (Taehyung) is so nice. He's nice, and I like him because he's so genuine.”

Fans were delighted to learn about Sung Dong-il's friendship with their favorite idol, V of BTS. They shared their thoughts on V's personality and appreciated his positive behavior towards senior actors.

"Taehyung’s personality shines brighter than his face," a fan said.

"Taehyung leaves a lasting positive impression on everyone he interacts with, turning many into friends. Even those who haven’t met him admire him and are eager to befriend or meet him. This reflects his genuine personality, effortlessly drawing people in with his sincerity," a fan added.

"My social butterfly he really keeps in contact with everyone he has known for a long time," a user stated.

Fans continued to discuss as further comments followed:

"I like dong-il sm even before seeing him with taehyung, he’s really genuine too, it makes me remember how tae said “I found the people who match my heart too”, as bogumie said “Tae is born to be loved”, and he’ll always be loved, respected and admired by good people," a fan mentioned.

"Sung Dong-il likes #Taehyung so much that he listens to his songs and agreed to film a reaction video to Fri(end)s! Taehyung easily forging long-lasting friendships because he is kind and genuine, " Another fan mentioned.

"This is so heartwarming and relatable! The way people, no matter their status or experience, are drawn to Tae’s kindness and sincerity speaks volumes. It’s beautiful to see seasoned actors admire not just his talent but his genuine nature. That quiet, effortless way he makes an impression—it’s something truly special, a user wrote.

More about Hwarang co-stars BTS' V and Sung Dong-il's friendship

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, first met South Korean actor Sung Dong-il on the sets of the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth starring Go A-ra, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, SHINee's Minho, and more. Sung Dong-il played the character of Lord Kim Wi-hwa, one of the guides of the Hwarang warriors. Meanwhile, V depicted the role of Seok Han-sung, the youngest Hwarang warrior, marking his acting debut.

According to Sung Dong-il, the two actors are close friends and meet up for meals sometimes. Previously, the BTS vocalist invited his celebrity friends to react to his solo single FRI(END)S released back in March 2024. Besides the famous Wooga Squad, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, LE SSERAFIM, Na PD, and more, Sung Dong-il was also seen reacting to music videos of FRI(END)S.

Expand Tweet

In other news, Sung Dong-il is currently appearing in the workplace drama The Art of Negotiation alongside Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myung, and more. Meanwhile, V, who is in the military fulfilling his national obligations, is expected to be relieved from his duties in June 2025.

